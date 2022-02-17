Wayne Rooney comments on the situation involving Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has revealed to Derbyshire Live today that he is yet to hear any news or fresh update on the ongoing situation with Wycombe.

The Rams have done well on the field but off the pitch, they have had to deal with plenty of issues so far this season. Apart from their administration and ownership worries, Wycombe have also launched a claim that, due to Derby’s actions, they lost out on a second tier place last year.

The Chairboys are now taking action about the whole situation and the Rams are set to enter talks with Wycombe head honchos to try and sort out a resolution between the two clubs that hopefully won’t damage Derby too much.

They’ve got enough to deal with alongside this latest issue with the Chairboys and they’ll be desperate for it to come to an end as quickly and as easily as they possibly can. However, despite talks set to take place, Rams boss Wayne Rooney has revealed that he hasn’t heard anything in terms of a new update about the situation today.

Despite the boss not hearing anything though, the hope is that it can be done and dusted soon and that any potential agreement between the two could be relatively cheap – and may also not affect any potential new owner either.

It’ll be good for supporters of the Pride Park club to hear that it could soon be coming to an end but for now, Rooney has heard nothing new about the ongoing saga.

The Verdict

Derby have had a lot to deal with this season and it only seems to be getting more and more as the weeks pass.

Finally though, there could be light at the end of the tunnel. Whilst new owners have not yet been found – although the hope is there that they could be on the way in soon – the ongoing issue with Middlesbrough could soon reach its conclusion, as could the one with Wycombe.

Wayne Rooney not hearing anything about it might be slightly worrying considering that many were hoping it would be dealt with this week. The belief is still there though that this entire issue with the Chairboys can be sorted soon and swiftly too.

For the boss and his players though, their focus will be on getting more results on the field – and they’ll leave the ongoing ownership and off-field issues to other people at the club.