Wayne Rooney comments on prospective Derby County takeover bid

Wayne Rooney has commented on the prospective bid for ownership of Derby County.

Rooney has complimented his players’ performances as a reason why any owner would be interested in taking over the club.

Reports emerged on Friday that Mike Ashley was on the verge of bidding a formal £50 million offer for the club.

“I know it is very very close. I am pretty sure I will be sitting in front of you next week with the preferred bidder in place, I am sure of that,” said Rooney, via Derby Telegraph.

“I am not surprised to see anyone’s name linked, and again that’s credit to the players because they are generating interest in this club, 100%. If they didn’t do that, I am sure there wouldn’t be as much interest. So it wouldn’t surprise me if anyone’s name popped up.

“I think people are looking at this club and they want to be part of it even though we are in this situation. They can see the direction the club is going in.”

Derby received a 21-point deduction this season due to going into administration. That has left the club bottom of the Championship and fighting for their survival in the division.

Despite that, Rooney’s side are making a spirited comeback and have clawed back to within distance of safety.

The Rams are 11 points away from 21st place Reading, who have 22 to Derby’s 11 points.

But Rooney’s side have earned 10 points from their last four league games in a run of form that could bring them back from the brink.

The club needs a new owner if it wants to strengthen this January, which would be hugely helpful in their bid to stay in the Championship.

Mike Ashley previously owned Newcastle United. However, he sold his stake in the club in late 2021.

Derby will continue their league campaign with the visit of Sheffield United to Pride Park on January 15.

The Verdict

Rooney is in a very difficult situation with Derby but is doing a superb job in keeping their survival hopes alive.

However, without an owner it will be very difficult to sustain their good recent form. This is positive news then, even if there are reservations over Ashley as an owner.

That Rooney is using this news to praise his players is also good man management as it keeps morale up during such a tough period.