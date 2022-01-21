Wayne Rooney comments on potential move from Derby County to Everton

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has insisted that there has been no approach for his services from his boyhood club Everton despite intense speculation.

The Toffees are without a manager once again following the sacking of Rafael Benitez and Rooney has been one of the key names mentioned as a potential replacement.

That is not only due to the relationship he has with the club and supporters but also for the work he is doing at turning the Rams’ fortunes around on the pitch, with the club now off the bottom of the Championship despite an earlier 21-point deduction.

And with the club’s position off the pitch getting even more precarious by the day, the club’s administrators may have no choice but to accept any potential approach for the former England international if a club comes calling.

Whilst Rooney has admitted that he appreciates the speculation surrounding the potential move to Goodison Park though, nothing has happened yet and may still not happen.

“I am flattered, but Everton will know if they are to have any communication with me they will have to go through the administrator,” Rooney said in a press conference, per the DerbyshireLive blog (January 21, 1:11pm), whilst reiterating that there has been no official approach for his services.

The Verdict

Rooney hasn’t exactly batted off the Everton interest but it’s hard to expect him to when he holds the club so close to his heart.

He is doing a fantastic job as manager at Pride Park right now and that will mainly be the reason as to why he’s on the shortlist for the job – not just because he’s an ex-player.

Derby are definitely vulnerable to an approach from Everton considering their financial situation, and there’s no telling as to what Rooney’s response would be if they did come knocking.

But it’s difficult to imagine that he wouldn’t take the job if it was offered to him, even if it is a massive risk going to a club with high expectations and years of underperforming.