Wayne Rooney comments on Derby County transfer interest in Man United player

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has dashed the excited hopes of supporters that want Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo to arrive at Pride Park this month.

That’s because Rooney has admitted in his pre-Sheffield United press conference that it’s ‘very unlikely’ that the Ivorian winger will be signing for the Rams on loan for the rest of the season.

Amad Diallo is “a Manchester United player”, he keeps an eye on emerging talent. There’s various players he is looking at to improve the squad. Rooney “likes him” but thinks it’s “very unlikely” he’ll come in Jan. #DCFC — Elias (@EliasBurke) January 13, 2022

Diallo, a 2020 signing by United for an initial fee of more than £20 million, has only featured once for the Red Devils this season due to an injury which scuppered a loan move in the summer to Feyenoord.

Derby’s Championship rivals Sheffield United were said to be interested months ago but it was Birmingham City who looked set to win the race for the 20-year-old signature earlier this week.

Talks broke down though according to Fabrizio Romano and it was suggested by The Sun that Rooney and Derby were keen admirers of Diallo and he could use his links with United to bring him in for the rest of the season.

Rooney has seemingly poured cold water on that idea though with it unlikely that Diallo ends up at County – although he didn’t completely rule a deal out altogether.

The Verdict

It would be a major coup if Diallo were to be signed by Derby but that doesn’t look likely this month.

If Birmingham can come close to signing him though then there’s no reason as to why the Rams can’t – but maybe their financial issues is one particular road block.

Now that Borussia Dortmund are being linked with the youngster though that could rule out Championship teams entirely and perhaps that’s why Rooney believes his signing is now unlikely.

Derby do need new bodies this month but unfortunately for the fans the speedy winger doesn’t look like he’s going to be one of them.