Highlights Despite Rooney's claims, Hogan's position at Birmingham City seems uncertain, with rumors of his departure being reported in the press.

Hogan has struggled for goals under new manager Wayne Rooney, and Birmingham City has plummeted down the table since Rooney's appointment.

Despite Rooney's assurance that dropping Hogan was for squad balance, it is increasingly likely that Hogan could leave Birmingham in the January transfer window.

Despite Wayne Rooney's assurance that recent decisions have no bearing on his future, Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan's position at the club still seems up in the air.

Fans will take Rooney's claims that dropping Hogan for an 18-year-old had nothing to do with the Irish international's future with a pinch of salt, as rumours of Hogan's departure are being reported in the press.

The striker joined the club from Aston Villa in 2020, after a disappointing spell at Villa Park following a £12 million move. Since joining the Blues, Hogan has played nearly 150 times and scored 35 times in the Championship, although he has struggled for goals under new manager Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham have plummeted down the table since Rooney's appointment in October, and currently sit just outside the relegation zone in the Championship.

Championship table (As it stands December 28th) Teams PL GD PTS 17 Swansea City 24 -5 28 18 Stoke City 24 -7 27 19 Birmingham City 24 -8 27 20 Millwall 24 -5 26 21 Huddersfield Town 24 -14 25 22 QPR 24 -15 20 23 Sheffield Wednesday 24 -22 16 24 Rotherham United 24 -26 16

In the recent 3-1 defeat to Stoke City, Rooney left Hogan out of the squad entirely and instead promoted 18-year-old midfielder Josh Home to the bench instead.

Wayne Rooney claims dropping Scott Hogan was "for balance"

After dropping Hogan for the 3-1 home defeat against Stoke on Boxing Day, the Birmingham boss told Birmingham Live that the decision to leave him out the squad was "purely a decision I made".

The former England international also noted that he left out Hogan for "the balance of the squad", instead preferring the 18-year-old Home on the bench due to a lack of midfielders in the squad.

He said: "That was purely a decision I made. We had Keshi (Anderson) and Tyler Roberts back in the squad. Young Josh (Home) has done well in the under-21s and purely for the balance of the squad, I made the decision to leave Scott out and bring Josh in.

“I’m not going to sit here and say that’s a decision which is made. I made the decision for today’s game on Scott.

"If you look at the bench, we had a lot of attacking players and very few defenders or midfield players. I was trying to keep the balance of the squad right."

Related Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher makes Birmingham City player admission The new Stoke boss also highlighted Romelle Donovan in his post-match synopsis

Despite Rooney's assurance, Hogan is rumoured to leave Birmingham in January

Even though Rooney has denied dropping Hogan was related to a potential future transfer, it still seems increasingly likely that the forward could leave Birmingham in the January transfer window.

His exclusion from the matchday squad for tactical reasons is yet more proof that he is out of favour at St Andrew's.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for the Ireland international in January, with the Owls looking for a striker to help rescue the club from the relegation zone.

Blues are thought to be keen to offload him - likely due to his sizeable wages - and Hogan himself will surely want to move elsewhere to play regularly given there are suitors.

In this case, Rooney's actions speak louder than his words.