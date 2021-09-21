Wayne Rooney claims made amid Derby County’s financial problems

Wayne Rooney is attracting attention from rival Championship clubs after the work he has done under difficult circumstances with Derby County.

The Manchester United legend is in his first coaching role at Pride Park, and he has had a lot to deal with as the Rams have battle off-field issues for some time.

That reached a low point on Friday with the club confirming they are set for administration, a move which would see key assets sold on.

Whilst Rooney’s situation is different as he can’t command a significant fee, TEAMtalk have revealed that ‘few in football believe that Rooney can continue’ in charge of the east Midlands outfit.

And, the report also claims that clubs in the second tier have been keeping tabs on Rooney as they consider offering him a route back into the game should he depart Derby.

Interestingly, they add that Salford City, who are run by some of Rooney’s former Red Devils teammates, could be an option, although England’s all-time top scorer would be reluctant to move to League Two.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that other clubs have been impressed with Rooney because he has been thrown in at the deep end with Derby yet he has handled himself well and continued to get results.

This experience will also have helped him develop as a boss significantly too, which will benefit him moving forward.

Rooney’s only focus right now will be on Derby but he is clearly going to have some big decisions to make, as are the club, as they prepare for life in administration.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

