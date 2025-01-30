Wayne Rooney's difficult spell at Plymouth Argyle came to an end just under a month ago, with the club deciding to part ways with him on New Year's Eve.

This decision came as little surprise to Pilgrims supporters, given the team's woeful run of form, having failed to secure a win since early November. Within this period of time, supporters witnessed some dreadful performances, with heavy defeats away from home against the likes of Bristol City, Coventry City and Norwich City.

Unfortunately, their only victory since his departure came against Brentford in the FA Cup, and they are slipping further behind in the race for survival.

Plymouth Argyle's Championship Winless Run Last Win Games Points Losses Goals Conceded November 5th 2024 15 7 8 37

New head coach Miron Muslić will be looking to turn this around, but the Austrian will have quickly realised the difficulties he faces.

Wayne Rooney breaks silence on Plymouth departure

For the first time since his dismissal, Rooney has spoken out, revealing on the Stick to Football podcast that he remains eager to return to management.

"I would like to go back in (to management). It would certainly have to be the right club."

Posed the question of whether Plymouth was the wrong project for him, the ex-Evertonian said: "You always have that ego and that confidence that you can get the best out of a bad situation or a difficult situation. That wasn't the case and it never happened.

"I'm going to enjoy time with my family. I've just been skiing with Coleen. Loved it - still recovering.

"I'm not in a massive rush to go back in. There are different things I'm looking at to try and get involved in as well. Unless something was the absolute right thing to do."

Suggested by Roy Keane he may be better suited to coaching a better level of players, he said: "Every club I've been at, I've put myself in a really challenging situation. If I'm with a better group of players, whatever level that is, having better players helps."

Wayne Rooney reveals why he joined Plymouth

For many English coaches, the Plymouth job isn’t always the most appealing, with Home Park being geographically remote compared to many other clubs. It’s often a role that requires a deep commitment to the project, but Rooney insists this had little impact on his success.

"That's part of being a manager. You are in it, you are fully in it. Whether you are six or seven hours away (from home) or it's on your doorstep. You're ingrained in the job. It doesn't matter the location," he said.

"I loved my time there. The fans were great, staff were great. We just hit a bad run of form. I can't fault the players, they were trying and giving everything. We maybe just lacked that little bit of quality.

"I've had some great experiences, good ones and bad ones. You've always got that to fall back on, whatever happens in the future. I'm definitely looking to try and expand, do different things, enjoy my kids and family more whilst I've got this time off."

Wayne Rooney may change his path

Speaking about what is next for him in management, Rooney said: "I'd have no problem going into an U21 team or going in as a coach. I'm still young enough to learn and develop. I'm not naive, I know how the game works.

"The older players were a lot harder (to work with) than the younger players. I had Jags (Phil Jagielka) at Derby and Curtis Davies, they were good, but you get some players who know they'll struggle to do certain things. With young players, you can develop them, they are all in and there for you."

Suggested by Ian Wright that he could turn to a potential role with England at the FA, the former Argyle boss stated: "The way the FA works, anyone who has a strong character, it's difficult to go in there and work."

While Rooney has been afforded many opportunities, his best option may be to now look at a lower tier or a younger group and develop his coaching talents.

The Plymouth job was always going to be a tough challenge, and in hindsight, the 39-year-old may have been better off steering clear of it altogether.