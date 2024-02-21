Wayne Rooney was sacked by Birmingham City after just 15 matches in charge, losing his job in October after seeing the Blues drop down to 20th in the league.

The former Manchester United forward was a shock appointment in October, replacing John Eustace as manager despite his impressive performances at the start of the season.

Under Eustace, the club had risen to sixth place in the table and were playing well, making the decision to fire him in October even more bizarre.

The appointment of Rooney was to coincide with a new focus on a "young, attack-minded team" at St Andrew's wanted by Garry Cook and Tom Wagner.

The manager was supposed to completely change the style of play of the Blues, although that seemed like a big ask when not given the chance to sign any players before being sacked.

Rooney wasn't given a transfer window at Birmingham

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, former Blues boss Rooney bemoaned not being able to continue his job into January, given the long-term nature of the role that was agreed with the club's owners when he signed.

The former England international was shocked when he was sacked in December, as he felt that signing players in January was something the club desperately needed, and were a key part of his long-term agreement for changing the style of play at St Andrew's.

Rooney said: “You’re always looking for momentum, and that first win is important – in our first five games we didn’t get that. Then there was the international break.

“Before I went in, I spoke to the owners about how they wanted the team to play, how I wanted to play, we were all aligned in what we wanted. The one thing we all knew is that we needed players in January. That was really my only disappointment, that we got to January, and they didn’t give me the opportunity to get players in – that was a part of the discussions, and we knew that we needed them.

“If you look at all the messaging from myself and the [Birmingham City] owners, it was about a long-term plan. Of course, in the short-term, we weren’t getting the results we wanted. I understand that owners have to make decisions, but to not let me get the players in January, that was disappointing. It was a bit of a shock when it happened.”

Related Tony Mowbray deserves huge credit for 26-year-old's form at Birmingham City: View Koji Miyoshi has been excellent under Mowbray, and is developing along the same lines as Harvey Elliott and Amad Diallo

Birmingham have struggled since sacked Eustace

The Blues have been in a free-fall since sacking Eustace in October, changing from promotion candidates to battling relegation.

The club were in sixth place in the league when the former QPR manager was sacked, with Rooney taking over a squad which looked capable of challenging for a top six place in the Championship.

However, bad results soon followed, and two wins in just 15 matches saw the former Derby County manager dismissed from his position and replaced by Tony Mowbray, with the club in 20th place in the league.

Wayne Rooney's statistics at Birmingham City Games Wins Losses Draws Win % PPG 15 2 4 9 13% 0.67 Wayne Rooney's record at Birmingham City as per Transfermarkt

Results quickly improved, with Mowbray achieving three wins and a draw in his first six matches. He was in charge during the January transfer window, so was able to make three transfers (Andre Dozell, Seung-ho Paik and Alex Pritchard) to help add quality to his side and help turn the teams form around.

While they definitely helped, it was hardly a complete revamp, and showed the limitations of Rooney's management that he could not achieve positive results during his time with the Blues.

The club have risen to 15th in the table since Mowbray took over, although recent health issues has meant that the former Sunderland boss has had to step away from the club for six-to-eight weeks.