Plymouth Argyle find themselves just two points clear of the Championship relegation zone 18 league games into Wayne Rooney's tenure, and there are concerns that he is not the right man to take the Pilgrims forward.

Rooney has not enjoyed the start that he would have hoped for when he was appointed by Plymouth in the summer, and after conceding a combined total of 10 goals in consecutive defeats against Norwich City and Bristol City last week, the pressure is growing on the Manchester United and England legend.

However, Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett has backed Rooney to turn things around at Home Park, in an interview via the Plymouth Herald.

"There are no conversations going on about replacing Wayne," said Hallett.

"There are conversations going on about how we can support him to help him become the great coach we think is in there."

"Is he under pressure? Absolutely, we are all under pressure. But there has been no conversation about changing the head coach, none at all."

Birmingham City supporters may not be surprised to see that Rooney is failing to live up to expectations on the South Coast, after his stint in charge at St Andrew's last season was a key factor in the club suffering relegation to League One.

Birmingham fans will not be shocked that Rooney is under pressure at Plymouth

We asked our Birmingham fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, whether he is surprised to see that Rooney has struggled at Plymouth.

"Not surprised at all," said Mike.

"He is showing exactly what he did at Birmingham now. I think he has been found out again.

"I believe he got that job on his name rather than his track record. Apart from doing an OK job at Derby, he's done a poor job at DC United, a really poor job at Birmingham, and now he's doing another poor job at Plymouth.

"I wasn't surprised to see him calling out the players as well, blaming the players essentially, as that is exactly what he did at Birmingham. It's a surefire way to get the fans on your back and lose the dressing room.

"I am absolutely expecting him to lose his job in the coming weeks."

The stats suggest that Plymouth could be in trouble under Rooney

While Plymouth are currently still outside the relegation zone, the underlying stats suggest that they could be in danger of facing the drop under Rooney's management.

The Pilgrims have the lowest xG out of every club in the second tier so far this season by a reasonable margin, while they have also taken the third-fewest touches in the opposition box, suggesting that they could easily have scored fewer than the 18 goals they have managed in the league so far.

At the other end of the pitch, Plymouth have also comfortably conceded the highest xG out of every side in the division, so it should be no surprise that they have also let in the most goals - five more than Luton Town, who have the second-worst defensive record in the Championship.

Most xG conceded in the Championship this season (FotMob) Club xG conceded Plymouth Argyle 35.8 Stoke City 30.8 Oxford United 29.2 Watford 28.9 Portsmouth 28.1

Mike Gibbs is unlikely to be alone in his prediction that Rooney will lose his job in the next few weeks, and as a Birmingham fan, he knows all too well what could potentially happen if Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett continues to stick by his manager.