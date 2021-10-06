Wayne Rooney at Derby County: His one best moment and one worst moment at the Rams so far

It’s been a bit of a topsy turvy ride for Wayne Rooney at Derby County since he was handed the reigns halfway through last season.

When he was first handed the job, it looked like it had made a drastic improvement to the side’s fortunes. They picked up some solid results and were looking up rather than down. it wasn’t to last though and the Rams eventually looked like they were heading towards League One as his form and his side’s tailed off.

He just about managed to keep them in the Championship and having emerged from that close call, he has now kept the Pride Park outfit looking relatively solid despite their off-field troubles.

They’re now sat at the bottom of the league, having entered administration and been docked 12 points for doing so.

Despite their positioning, Rooney has kept the side looking respectable and they’ve already clawed their points total back to a positive number.

With all this in mind, here is Wayne Rooney’s best and worst moment as Derby boss.

1 of 22 Derby County finished last season with 44 Championship points? Real Fake

Best Moment

Although it isn’t an ideal position to be in – and he arguably shouldn’t have let Derby get in this position in the first place – it has to go down as the last day of the 2020/21 season, as they claimed a point against Sheffield Wednesday to stay up.

To be 3-0 down and staring relegation in the face on the final day of a league season isn’t ideal.

It takes strong character to be able to come back and pull a result back from the dead like the Rams did and that is why it has to go down as Rooney’s best moment.

To get his side to fight back and stay in the second tier is no mean feat.

With two Martyn Waghorn finishes and a Patrick Roberts effort sandwiched inbetween, it was a big moment for the club as they managed to avoid a potentially awful drop down to League One, which could have made the position they are now in even worse.

Worst Moment

That would have to be either the 3-0 loss to fellow relegation-battlers Rotherham right in the early days of Wayne Rooney as permanent manager or the 4-0 loss to Cardiff last year, right as the side were in the midst of a downturn in form.

It was a stark reminder that things were bleak at Pride Park and to be losing points to teams around you is never good – especially if you’re trying to stay in the league and especially if they come in the manner in which they did, which is with no goals scored and conceding so many.

It’s fortunate then that Rooney did manage to secure that ‘best moment’ of his tenure and keep the Rams up when they looked like they were nosediving straight into the third tier of English football.