Wayne Rooney got his first win as Birmingham City boss on Saturday as Jordan James' late winner meant they defeated Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at St Andrew's.

It was a much needed three points for the Blues, who'd failed to win their first five games under Rooney. Their win against bottom side Wednesday meant they moved up to 14th place, ten points away from the relegation zone and just eight points off the play-offs.

Welshman Jordan James continued his impressive international form to bag the winner on Saturday, and it couldn't have come at a better time for Rooney's side. After starting the last three games, James was demoted to the bench on Saturday but came on with just 12 minutes left and made a huge impact, much to the delight of his manager.

A number of clubs were interested in James during the summer, with the likes of Lecce, Blackburn Rovers and Everton all holding an interest in the 19-year-old, according to The Sun and the Birmingham Mail.

His performances on the international stage for Wales would have only enhanced James' reputation, so Birmingham will be keen to hold onto the youngster. Judging by recent comments, the midfielder seems more than happy at St Andrew's.

What has Jordan James said about Wayne Rooney?

Under Rooney, the midfielder has seen his game time increase drastically. He started just one league fixture this season under previous boss John Eustace, but has started three of six games under Rooney, featuring from the bench in the other three.

After scoring the winner on Saturday, James told the Birmingham Mail, "Individually, it suits me a lot better. We were more direct under the old gaffer but we want to play.

"We want to get it into the midfielders, get it into the two tens, and hurt teams, and that’s where I feel the most comfortable, getting on the ball on the half-turn and playing those passes through and it really suits me.

"For me, it has been quite easy because since growing up, all you ever do is learn to play football on the deck and play the way the likes of Man City play. For me, it has been quite an easy transition but you’ve got players who have found it hard because they’ve played a certain way for a long time."

"He has helped me a lot already in a month. It’s brilliant under a manager who has played a lot of games at the top level. That’s where I want to get to so to be able to learn from him, all I can do is listen.

“When I was younger, I watched all of his games, and watched him play, and what a player he was. I can only dream of having a career like his but I’m on a journey of my own and hopefully I can get there."

This will be music to the ears of the Blues' faithful who will be desperate to keep hold of a player who has shown he can mix it with the best of them at international level with Wales.

Will Birmingham City keep hold of Jordan James?

There's no doubt that James is a superb prospect and will attract interest from a number of clubs in the months and years to come.

Despite only being 19, the midfielder will feel he's capable of starting on a weekly basis for Birmingham and won't want to be sat on the bench, especially with a potential Euro 2024 campaign with Wales to follow at the end of this season.

However, judging by his recent comments, James is thriving under new boss Rooney and is clearly enjoying his football. If he continues to play regular football for Birmingham then the club should be confident of keeping hold of the youngster for the foreseeable future.

With a deal that runs until 2025 and includes a one-year option, Birmingham are well placed to stand firm if there is January interest but might want to consider offering him new terms sooner rather than late/r