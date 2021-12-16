Wayne Rooney addresses ‘very encouraging’ Derby takeover update

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has suggested it is “very encouraging” that three takeover bids have been made by three separate bidders.

Yesterday, the club’s administrators Quantuma met with Rams supporters groups and revealed that the search for new ownership is down to three separate bidders, with a preferred bidder expected to be named before Christmas.

Black & White Together: Down to three bidders and expect to name the preferred bidder before Christmas. #dcfc #BAWT #dcfcfans — Black & White Together (@dcfcbawt) December 15, 2021

Speaking to Derbyshire Live in a press conference ahead of Derby’s game against Cardiff City on Saturday, Rooney was pressed about this latest takeover development and provided a positive response.

He explained that it was “very encouraging” that three bids have been made by separate groups.

American businessman Chris Kirchner has been a frontrunner to takeover for some time but, as per a recent report from Derbyshire Live, former Derby chairman Andy Appleby is still keen while another familiar face, Peter Gadsby, is also said to be involved in an interested consortium.

With the Rams bottom of the table on four points, securing Championship survival this season may be out of reach but if a new owner takes charge ahead of January or early in the window it may mean the club stands a better chance of holding onto its key assets.

Have Derby County signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Stoke? Yes No

The Verdict

Rooney’s thoughts will likely be echoed by the majority of Derby fans because this does look like fantastic news.

Until a takeover is over the line, many Rams supporters will be cautious of getting too hopeful but it does now seem as though the end is in sight.

The 17-point gap between Derby and safety looks too big to close this season but keeping the talented young players in their squad for future seasons could hinge on a takeover getting done soon.

In that sense, having multiple parties waiting for a chance to become the new owners is just as Rooney says very encouraging.

The new year could well be the start of a new era for the East Midlands club.