Wayne Hennessey pens farewell message to Burnley supporters after sealing Forest switch

Wayne Hennessey has opted to send a farewell message to Burnley’s supporters after sealing a move to Nottingham Forest.

As confirmed by Forest’s official website, Hennessey has signed a two-year deal with the Premier League side.

The Wales international is now set to provide competition for Dean Henderson in the goalkeeping position at the City Ground.

During his time at Turf Moor, Hennessey struggled to make inroads on Burnley’s starting eleven due to the presence of Nick Pope.

Whereas Pope made 39 appearances for the Clarets in all competitions last season, Hennessey only featured on three occasions.

Hennessey’s final appearance for Burnley came during their 3-1 defeat to Leeds United in January.

Leeds went on to achieve survival at the expense of the Clarets who are currently preparing for life in the second-tier.

Burnley will be hoping to make the perfect start to life under the guidance of their new manager Vincent Kompany by securing all three points in their showdown with Huddersfield Town on July 29th.

In a message shared by Burnley’s official website, Hennessey has thanked the club’s fans for sticking by the team during his time at the club.

Hennessey said: “I would just like to say a massive thank you to everyone at Burnley Football Club for the past 12 months.

The players, the staff and the supporters, who stood by us every week and every game, thank you so much to you all.

My time was only brief at Turf Moor and it didn’t end how we would have hoped, but I loved being a part of this special Club and it will always hold a place in my heart.

Good luck for the new season and pushing back to getting where you belong.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

The Verdict

With Forest able to offer Hennessey the chance to feature in the Premier League, it is hardly a shock that he has decided to join Steve Cooper’s side.

Having waved goodbye to Hennessey and Pope this summer, Burnley will need to strengthen their options in this particular position.

Although the Clarets will be able to turn to Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Norris for inspiration next season, the arrival of a new keeper could boost their chances of achieving a relative amount of success.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, Burnley are currently working on a deal to sign Arijanet Muric from Manchester City.