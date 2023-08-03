Highlights Stockport are seen as favorites to go up in League Two due to high-profile arrivals, such as Nick Powell, and a strong squad.

Gillingham, under new ownership, added star quality to their team with the signing of Jonny Williams and hope to be in the mix for promotion.

Carlton Palmer predicts that Stockport will win 2-0 against Gillingham and believes they will be strong contenders for the title this season.

Carlton Palmer believes that Stockport will enjoy the perfect start to their League Two season by beating Gillingham on Saturday.

Stockport look to bounce back from play-off disappointment

The previous campaign ended in heartbreak for Dave Challinor’s side, as they were beaten in the play-off final at Wembley by Carlisle.

However, the summer mood has been lifted around Edgeley Park thanks to some high-profile arrivals, which includes bringing Nick Powell to the club after the attacker left Stoke City.

With Ibou Touray and Jordan Smith among the other arrivals, it’s fair to say the squad is in good shape ahead of the season, and there’s a reason why Stockport are seen by many as favourites to go up.

Nick Powell has signed for Stockport County in a superb signing for League Two

Gillingham looking to build under new owners

This is certainly one of the most eye-catching fixtures of the weekend, because there’s a lot of excitement around Gillingham as well.

A change in ownership saw Neil Harris backed in the January market, with those new recruits ensuring they pulled clear of the relegation zone last season.

Now, it’s about kicking-on, and they are another side that will hope to be in the mix for promotion come May, with the Gills adding some star quality of their own in Jonny Williams, who has played at the highest level with Wales.

They are also expected to be in the market for reinforcements ahead of the deadline at the end of the month.

Carlton Palmer backs Stockport to beat Gillingham

So, it should be an intriguing contest between two of the better sides in the fourth tier, and it’s a chance for one to lay down a very early marker if they can get a positive result.

And, speaking to FLW, ex-England international Palmer, who had a spell as player-manager of Stockport, made it clear that he thinks the hosts will have too much on the day - and over the course of the season.

“I think that Stockport will be better than the play-offs they achieved last season, as I fancy them for automatic promotion. They have recruited very well in the summer, with Nick Powell the most impressive signing of the lot. If he stays fit, they will be strong contenders for the title.

“Gillingham were much improved towards the end of last season, finishing 17th. But, I think Stockport will be way too strong for Gillingham at home on the opening day of the season. Stockport to win 2-0.”

Neil Harris makes Stockport claim

Palmer’s prediction won’t be a shock to many, and Harris is certainly aware of the task facing his side on Saturday, as he told Kent Online they are coming up against the title favourites, although he is relishing the test.

“We’re playing against, in my opinion, the league favourites. It’s the first game of the season, away from home, in front of probably 10,000 people at Edgeley Park. It’s the toughest game we could’ve had on the opening day of the season, but it’s a great one for us.”

When is Stockport vs Gillingham?

The game is at Stockport’s Edgeley Park ground on Saturday, August 5. The kick-off is at 3pm.