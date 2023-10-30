Highlights Gillingham's form in League Two has been inconsistent since the dismissal of Neil Harris, remaining stagnant in their overall league position.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes the club took too long to appoint a new manager and has lost momentum as a result.

Gillingham has an attractive proposition for managers due to the American owners' willingness to invest in a talented squad, but they need to make a quick appointment to avoid falling further behind the top spots.

Gillingham had started this season looking like one of the favourites for automatic promotion, but in recent weeks have found themselves stuck in a rut following the dismissal of Neil Harris.

Since Harris' unexpected departure on October 5th, the Gills' form in League Two has been rather inconsistent under the guidance of caretaker boss Keith Millen.

After his final game in charge of the Kent outfit - a 2-0 away defeat to fellow promotion hopefuls Crewe Alexandra at the start of the month - the side were only one point behind AFC Wimbledon who then occupied second place, and just four points behind Notts County who led the way at the time.

Millen has been able to record two respectable victories against MK Dons and Swindon Town in his brief stint in the dugout, but defeats such as a 4-1 battering away to Walsall and a 2-0 defeat to Newport County last time out means the club haven't progressed anywhere in terms of their overall league position, but the gap between themselves and the top three has begun to increase, now five points behind Wrexham in third and 10 behind a Stockport side gaining momentum week-by-week.

League Two Table (As it stands October 30th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 16 17 35 2 Notts County 16 5 30 3 Wrexham 16 5 30 4 Mansfield 15 15 29 5 Crewe Alexandra 16 10 29 6 Morecambe 14 7 27 7 Accrington Stanley 16 3 26 8 Gillingham 16 -6 25

The dismissal of Harris sent shockwaves across the EFL, with the former Millwall boss who nearly guided the Lions to the Championship play-offs twice doing just fine at Priestfield, continuing the momentum which helped the club stave off relegation fears during the second half of last season. Whilst a plan was ultimately put in place by owner Brad Galinson, as it was revealed the club "decided it now wishes to go in a different direction." in a statement, a successor is yet to be confirmed.

"I feel they've taken..." - Carlton Palmer issues verdict

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the club have taken way too long when coming to a decision.

"Since Neil Harris' sacking at Gillingham, the club have won just two from six in all competitions and have dropped to eighth place.

"I feel they've taken way too long to appoint a new manager. I know you want to get the right man for the job, but the time it has taken, they've lost momentum and other jobs for managers have become available in the meantime." Palmer continued.

The former defender does believe that the club does have it's attractions for many managers given Gallinson's fresh investment.

"I do think Gillingham is a very, very attractive proposition for somebody given the American owners willing to invest money in a squad that's already good to challenge for promotion.

"They need to get a move on with the appointment. You don't want to lose too much ground on the automatic spots with five points the difference at present." He added.

What next for Gillingham?

It's hard to argue against Palmer's points that the Gills are a club seemingly on the up, and possess a talented squad for the level including the likes of Jonny Williams, Conor Mahoney, Ollie Hawkins and Macauley Bonne among many others.

One issue for the side has been the lack of goals, as they are the lowest scorers in the entire division with just 14.

The likes of Stephen Clemence - who worked under club legend Steve Bruce on many occasions - have been touted as candidates for the job, with Alan Nixon revealing the club have held talks with the 45-year old.

"The experienced coach has previously worked with Steve Bruce and wants to be his own man now. The League Two outfit are also keen on Dean Holden but he may be offered the Bradford City job this week." he stated.

The side now have a welcome distraction from League Two this weekend, as they travel to Hereford FC in the FA Cup First Round.