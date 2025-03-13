This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been claimed that Bradford City will require promotion out of League Two to keep hold of prized youngster Bobby Pointon.

Academy graduate Pointon has impressed this term with the Bantams firmly in the race for one of three automatic spots in the fourth tier.

However, it is feared that Bradford might lose their homegrown star if they fail to reach League One with promotion this season.

Fears starlet Bobby Pointon could leave Bradford City this summer

After impressing in a bit-part role during his first season in Bradford’s senior squad, the 2024/25 campaign has seen Pointon blossom into a key player at Valley Parade.

The 21-year-old has started 21 of his 31 League appearances this term, providing four goals and five assists for his side.

Bobby Pointon 24-25 League Two Season (As of 04/03/25) Appearances 31 Starts 21 Goals 4 Assists 5 Chances Created Per 90 1.50 Recoveries Per 90 5.20

Bradford hold most of the cards when it comes to negotiating a potential transfer, with the Bantams able to extend Pointon’s current contract, which expires in 2026, by a further year.

But Football League World's Bradford City pundit Fletcher Smith believes that clubs higher up the EFL might tempt the boyhood Bantams supporter away if they do not earn promotion this season.

When asked by FLW for his club’s most likely departee this summer, Fletcher responded: “The player I think is most like to leave this summer, I think if we don't go up, will be Bobby Pointon.

“That’s because he's just way too good for League Two.

“He’s only 21 so he is going to get a lot of attention in the summer.

“Hopefully, if we go up, we can keep a hold of him, but if we don’t, he'll definitely leave.”

Veteran Scot Jamie Walker slated for exit at expiry of his contract

In an ideal situation, Bradford will go on to secure promotion to League One, strengthening their chances of retaining Pointon next season.

As such, Fletcher feels that there is another likely exit if the Bantams do go on to earn promotion.

31-year-old Jamie Walker has been a solid player for Bradford since initially joining on loan from Scottish top-flight outfit Hearts in 2022, but Fletcher feels that the Scot’s time in Yorkshire could be coming to an end.

Walker, who coincidentally mentored Pointon, is out of contract at Valley Parade this summer.

Fletcher feels it is likely the Scottish youth international will return to his native country in search of more regular gametime.

He explained: “If not Pointon, I think potentially Jamie Walker might move on.

“His contract runs out at the end of the season. He's been a good servant, but I think he needs to go and get a solidified spot.

“He's been in the team recently, but that’s because of injuries.

“I think personally he might move back up to Scotland or back up north somewhere.”