Way paved for Leeds United to seal signing as Stoke City also lurk

Southampton have reportedly paved the way for Leeds United to sign Angus Gunn if they so wish this transfer window, with them willing to now listen to loan offers, according to Football Insider.

The report reveals that Gunn has been a long-term target of United’s and that the Saints are now willing to listen to loan offers for the goalkeeper.

The men from the south coast have strong options between the sticks and that has limited Gunn’s starting opportunities, even though he is a fine goalkeeper in his own right.

Leeds, then, could be looking to bring him to Elland Road and get him to challenge Illan Meslier with Kiko Casilla’s future still far from clear.

Leeds aren’t the only side interested in him, though, with the Sunday People (page 55) reporting last weekend that Stoke City are also keen on him with the idea of a swap deal between Gunn and Jack Butland getting floated.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Leeds United actually true?

1 of 10 Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false? True False

The Verdict

Leeds have plenty of options in their side and have added well but you can perhaps see why they might be looking to move Casilla on and get Gunn in.

The report claims that they are long-term admirers of the goalkeeper but it remains to be seen if they are going to actually make a move for him.

It does appear, though, that Southampton are open to a move.