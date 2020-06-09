‘Way off the mark’, ‘Unfair’ – 46-year-old makes Leeds United player claim – Do you agree? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United remain well on course to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this term, under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

One player that hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked to this season is Tyler Roberts, who has made 14 appearances in total for the Yorkshire-based side, whilst also chipping in with three goals.

Speaking in an interview with West Brom News, former Baggies striker Kevin Phillips felt as though Roberts’ move to Leeds United hasn’t worked out so far at Elland Road, before admitting that he is a ‘good player’.

“Some people, when they move, they think it’s going to kickstart their career and you think you’re going to get more game-time but, unfortunately, some of these don’t work out. It hasn’t for Tyler.

“Hopefully, when the season reconvenes, he starts playing more football because he’s a good player.”

But is Phillips right to claim that Roberts’ move to Leeds United hasn’t worked out so far in his time with Marcelo Bielsa’s side?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

No, I don’t think so.

Injuries have hampered the Welshman during his time at Elland Road but he’s shown glimpses of his quality and produced some key moments for the Whites.

I’m sure both the player and the club will have hoped he would’ve been able to feature more and, therefore, have more of an impact but that doesn’t mean the deal hasn’t worked out.

The 21-year-old looks an exciting talent and has proved a useful weapon for Marcelo Bielsa – he could develop into a key man for the Whites.

Alfie Burns:

Not at all, he’s way off the mark and clearly hasn’t paid much attention to the work that Marcelo Bielsa has done with every member of the Leeds squad.

Roberts might have had injuries over his time at Elland Road, but he’s come so far since his Championship debut at Millwall last season; he’s more versatile, has a better understanding of the game, has got goals and assists under his belt, plus international caps.

He came as a winger and has proved himself in that position, as well as in the No.10 role and as a central striker. That’s development he would’ve hoped for, so to claim it hasn’t worked out is crackers.

In addition to that, Roberts is only 21 and players his age don’t often get the chances he’s had in his career so far. He’s well set for a fine career at Leeds and their future attack – whether in the Premier League or Championship – could be built around the Welsh international.

George Harbey:

I think it’s an unfair statement from Phillips to be honest.

Roberts has barely put a foot wrong for Leeds United since joining them from West Brom, and he has been impressive in various matches under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Wales international has been unlucky with injuries which cannot be helped, of course, but particularly in the second-half of this season, the midfielder’s performances have been impressive and he was excellent in the win over Hull City.

Under Bielsa, he has come up leaps and bounds and he is undeniably a better player now than he ever was at West Brom.

West Brom have got better players than him in the likes of Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana, but Roberts has been impressive since leaving the Hawthorns, I feel.