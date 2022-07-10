Watts, Gad, McGrath: The latest Wigan Athletic news headlines you might have missed

It has been a very quiet 2022 summer transfer window for Wigan Athletic so far.

Following their promotion back to the Championship as League One champions last season, the Latics have yet to make a single first-team signing since the market opened.

That is something that will surely have to change, if Leam Richardson’s side are to be competitive in the second-tier in the coming campaign.

As a result, links are starting to emerge around both potential incomings and outgoings at The DW Stadium in the next few weeks.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the latest Wigan Athletic transfer news, right here.

Watts reunion targeted

One familiar face who could potentially be back at Wigan for the coming campaign, is Newcastle United’s Kell Watts.

The centre back spent last season on loan with the Latics, making 35 appearances in all competitions as the club claimed the League One title, meaning this latest update is perhaps not surprising.

According to a report from The Chronicle, Wigan are keen to re-sign Watts for the coming campaign, with the Magpies set to assess the 22-year-old in pre-season before deciding whether to loan him out again.

Club comment on Wigan goalkeeper links

One of the more intriguing links to emerge in the summer transfer window, is Wigan’s reported interest in goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad.

An Egyptian international, Gad currently plays for ENPPI in his home country’s top-flight, and his club have recently moved to clarify those claims of interest in the 23-year-old from the Latics.

Commenting on those links with a move to the Championship for the goalkeeper, ENPPI board member Sherif Abo El-Gheit revealed that while he has held conversations with Wigan chairman Talal Al Hammad about Gad, no offer has yet come in for his services from the English outfit.

Clubs continue McGrath pursuit

In terms of outgoings, one player who still looks as though he could be on the move from Wigan this summer, is Jamie McGrath.

The midfielder has struggled for game time since joining from St Mirren in January, and both Aberdeen and Dundee United have been credited with an interest in bringing him back to the Scottish Premiership.

Now it seems as though it may be the latter who are the most likely to get this deal done, with a report from The Daily Record transfer blog (06/07, 06:31) claiming that Dundee United are now pushing to sign the 25-year-old on loan.