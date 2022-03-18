Watmore starts: The Middlesbrough XI we expect to see v Chelsea

Middlesbrough are just one game away from playing at the new Wembley Stadium for the first time ever, but they face a tough task as European champions Chelsea make the trip to the Riverside on Saturday evening.

Chris Wilder’s side have disposed of two Premier League big-guns in the FA Cup already this season in Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, with Josh Coburn’s goal securing a quarter final clash with the Blues of London.

Whilst their Championship promotion push is the most important thing right now, there’s no reason why Boro cannot focus on two tasks at once and they can potentially take advantage of Chelsea’s off-field situation – especially if they play a rotated side.

As for Middlesbrough though – which way will Wilder choose to line-up? Let’s take a look.

Wilder will not be making wholesale changes to his Boro side due to the fact that they do not have a game for two weeks after this one thanks to the international break.

In-fact there may only be one alteration to the side that beat Birmingham City in league action on Tuesday night and it could come in the striking department.

When Boro defeated Tottenham at the Riverside earlier in the month, Duncan Watmore was named as one half of the forward pair along with Andraz Sporar, but that duo may not be possible for this tie due to the fact that the Slovenian has been suffering with illness.

Watmore though looks ready to come back into the side and he could replace Aaron Connolly in the starting 11, despite the Republic of Ireland international finding the back of the net for just the second time against Birmingham.

The rest of the team though if fully-fit picks itself – Wilder isn’t exactly blessed with depth right now and injuries to the likes of Riley McGree mean that he’s operating with a thin squad.

Don’t count against Boro on producing another shock result though as Thomas Tuchel’s side roll into Teesside this weekend.