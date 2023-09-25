Villa enter the third round of the EFL Cup as they look to compete on both domestic and European fronts.

The Second City outfit have continued to threaten at the top end of the Premier League under Unai Emery following their return to European football for the first time since 2011.

An opening 5-1 humiliation at the hands of Newcastle United was swiftly left in the past with convincing wins over Everton and Hibernian, picking up an 8-0 victory on aggregate against the latter to secure a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Further league wins over Burnley, Crystal Palace and Chelsea, meanwhile, have put the Villans back in the top six equation early doors, acquiring 12 points from their opening six league fixtures.

The wealth of quality throughout their squad will be required if the team is to be successful in all competitions while looking to capitalise on their remarkable home form, winning their last 10 encounters at Villa Park.

That being said, FLW takes a look at the potentially rotated side Emery could put out in hopes of securing win number 11.

GK: Robin Olsen

The Swedish shot-stopper has often been used as Emiliano Martínez after arriving in January 2022, bringing a wealth of experience from his time at Malmö, Copenhagen and Roma.

The 33-year-old has played six Premier League matches while enjoying most of his outings in cup competitions, most recently featuring in the 3-0 win over Hibernian in the Europa Conference League.

RB: Ezri Konsa

Defensive injury woes have left Villa unable to rotate extensively with Tyrone Mings and Diego Carlos on the sidelines.

Konsa has been a regular fixture in the league, playing five times, while starting all previous European ventures and will likely be a mainstay in the side across all competitions.

The former Charlton Athletic and Brentford man has been a formidable force in the Villa backline in recent times with four clean sheets already this campaign.

CB: Pau Torres

A disappointing outing against Legia Warsaw will likely mean Emery will want to keep some familiarity in the backline to prevent a similar scoreline.

The former Villarreal man has immediately slotted into the centre of defence after arriving in the Second City this summer, and has been a reliable, experienced presence so far.

CB: Clément Lenglet

The French international joined Villa for his second consecutive loan spell in England this summer after spending last term at Tottenham Hotspur, where he became a regular under Antonio Conte.

The former Sevilla and Barcelona defender established himself as a coveted asset in La Liga and adds much-needed depth in quality at the back despite not featuring in the league so far, making his debut in Poland earlier this month.

LB: Lucas Digne

Alex Moreno’s fitness status means Digne will likely have to feature in all fixtures for the foreseeable future unless someone is utilised out of position.

The 30-year-old is closing on the half-century mark for Premier League appearances after arriving from opponents Everton in 2022 and will be eager to impress against his former club and provide an attacking impetus up the other end.

RM: Leon Bailey

The Jamaican international made a late cameo against Chelsea last time out and has looked impressive in the final third so far this campaign.

Despite making just two starts, the former Bayer Leverkusen winger has scored two Premier League goals with one assist - registering two goal contributions against Everton - while scoring in both legs against Hibernian in the Europa Conference League.

His pace and direct one-on-one play will be vital once again in breaking through the Toffees backline and will be eager to add to his tally in midweek.

CM: Leander Dendoncker

The box-to-box midfielder was a regular in the Wolves midfield for four seasons prior to his move across the Midlands last season.

Starting just even Premier League matches, the Belgian international has been unable to break into the starting eleven with the wealth of quality ahead of him in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, it could be a big opportunity for the former Anderlecht man to impress and fight for his place in both league and European settings.

CM: Douglas Luiz

The Brazilian international comes off the back of his most productive season in front of goal, recording 12 goal contributions, while becoming one of the most highly-regarded midfielders in the division.

The former Girona man has made more than 140 Premier League appearances for the Villans and will be crucial in dictating possession and the tempo against Everton once again.

LM: Jacob Ramsey

The academy graduate became a fan favourite in the past two seasons at Villa Park, scoring 12 top-flight goals with eight assists while he works his way back into the fold this time round.

The 22-year-old made second-half cameos against Legia Warsaw and Chelsea and will need to battle new recruits Moussa Diaby and Nicolò Zaniolo for a spot in the first-team equation and will need to impress in the EFL Cup to ensure he is at the forefront of Emery’s plans.

ST: Jhon Durán

The Colombian forward has certainly made an impression in his limited outings in claret and blue.

With Villa often relying on Ollie Watkins in recent times, Durán has been a breath of fresh air while already notching four goals this campaign.

A goal against Everton set the former FC Cincinnati starlet on his way before recording strikes against Hibernian, Crystal Palace and Legia Warsaw in his breakthrough campaign in England.

ST: Omari Kellyman

An opportunity to rest Watkins, the midweek clash could likely spell a competitive debut for 18-year-old Kellyman.

The England U19 international recorded an assist on his debut in the 3-0 win over Hibernian while impressing for the U21s, scoring five times with the teenager the next potential wonderkid to burst into the first-team picture.