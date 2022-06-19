Watford’s transfer stance on former Nottingham Forest loanee emerges

Watford are open to selling former Nottingham Forest loanee Philip Zinckernagel during the summer window.

As per The Sun, the Hornets are willing to allow the 27-year-old to leave the club this summer, with Olympiacos and potentially Nottingham Forest keen on a transfer.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is also the owner of the Greek giants, who are said to be looking to add some attacking threat to their wings ahead of next campaign.

Watford prepared to sell

Philip Zinckernagel joined Watford in January 2021 on a free transfer after an extremely impressive campaign in Norway with FK Bodø/Glimt.

During that 2020 campaign, the Danish attacker scored 19 goals for the club, whilst also registering a staggering 24 assists.

Things were not as fruitful for the Dane at Vicarage Road, though, with the 27-year-old played in central midfield rather than on the right, scoring just once and assisting five times in 20 Championship appearances.

As such, he was loaned to Nottingham Forest when the Hornets won promotion to the Premier League and had a decent campaign at the City Ground.

Can you remember how much Watford paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 CRAIG DAWSON 5 MILLION 10 MILLION

In 50 appearances for the club in all competitions, Zinckernagel scored seven goals and registered 10 assists for the Reds.

It was reported back in April that Nottingham Forest were keen to keep the Dane at the club next campaign, although it is unclear if their Premier League promotion has changed things.

The Verdict

This may make sense for Watford, but only if the fee is right.

Whilst Zinckernagel has shown himself an able Championship player during his time at Forest, he hasn’t been so good that you would resist absolutely every effort to try and prize him away from the club this summer.

We’ve seen today with Cucho Hernandez’s reported club exit that the Hornets are willing to sell if the price is right and it sounds as though that will be the policy in regards to the Danish winger this summer.

The funds received from the proposed sales of the likes of Cucho Hernandez, Philip Zinckernagel, Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr this summer should soften the financial blow of relegation, and give boss Rob Edwards and the Watford hierarchy some funds to play with in the market this summer.