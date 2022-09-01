Watford transfer enquiry for Premier League forward revealed

Watford have been knocked back in their transfer enquiry for Newcastle United forward Chris Wood.

That is according to the Daily Mail’s North East football correspondent Craig Hope, who reports that several clubs have enquired about the New Zealand international, with the Hornets being one of them.

It appears that Watford have no chance of getting this one done, though, with Hope reporting that Newcastle do not want to lose any attacking personnel this summer.

Wood signed for Newcastle United during the January transfer window for a fee reported to be £25 million.

His impact in terms of goals was minimal at St. James’ Park, though, netting just twice in 17 Premier League outings for the Magpies at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

When fit, fellow Newcastle forward Callum Wilson appears to be ahead of Wood in the pecking order, and the Magpies also broke their transfer record this week in acquiring Swedish international Alexander Isak.

Despite his struggles in front of goal for Newcastle, Wood has previously been able to find the net in the Premier League consistently.

In 175 top-flight appearances, Wood has netted 52 goals and also registered seven assists.

He also has experience in the Championship having made over 200 appearances in the division.

In his final second tier campaign, Wood netted 27 times in 44 matches for Leeds United.

The Verdict

This is quite a surprising one – I certainly wouldn’t have guessed Watford would be in for Chris Wood.

Watford have already signed the likes of Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj this summer, but having seen their performances in the early weeks of the season, they could still do with another striker.

Of course, Keinan Davis is yet to feature properly and when he does that should be enough along with Joao Pedro and Sarr in the attacking third, but adding Wood to that mix certainly would have done the club no harm, particularly if he could find the form he had at Leeds back in 2016/17.

Newcastle’s stance makes sense though given Callum Wilson’s injury record, and the amount they paid for him earlier this year, even if Wood is clearly not first choice at St. James’ Park this season.