When it comes to managers and head coaches, Watford's record of late is not exactly brilliant.

Valerien Ismael is currently head coach of the club, and has been since the summer, but it has been well-documented that the Hornets have had somewhat of a trigger-happy approach of late.

As a result of the above, no modern names are likely to feature below, as we've ranked Watford's best-ever managers based on their number of wins as club boss.

Of course, longevity helps as the more matches in charge, the more wins you can achieve.

With that said, here are Watford's top nine managers based on wins, ranked from nine to one.

9 Len Goulden

Kicking off the rankings, and in at number nine is former Watford boss Len Goulden.

Goulden was in charge of the Hornets between 1952 and 1955, taking charge of just under 150 matches during that period.

Out of those games, Goulden oversaw 54 wins as Watford boss.

8 Aidy Boothroyd

Former Hornets boss Aidy Boothroyd is next up on the list, ranking at number eight in terms of wins as Watford boss.

Boothroyd took charge of the club in 2005 and lasted until 2008.

During that time, his side won 65 matches, as well as winning promotion to the Premier League and reaching an FA Cup semi-final.

7 Mike Keen

In at number seven on the list is Mike Keen, a man who took charge of the Hornets between 1973 and 1977.

Keen oversaw just shy of 200 matches during that time, winning a healthy proportion of them with 73 victories under his belt as boss.

6 John Goodall

Going way back in time to the early 20th century, John Goodall is another former Watford boss to feature on this list.

Goodall was Watford manager between 1903 and 1910, recording 91 wins during his tenure.

Goodall's achievements as boss included winning the Southern League Second Division title in 2003/04 and the United League in 1905/06.

5 Ron Burgess

Taking charge of Watford between 1959 and 1963, Ron Burgess features fifth in the list of former Hornets bosses and their victories.

During his tenure, Burgess won 92 matches.

Burgess also managed his side to promotion from the fourth division in 1959/60.

4 Ken Furphy

Ken Furphy comes in at number four on this list, with 132 wins as Watford boss during his tenure.

Furphy managed Watford between 1963 and 1971, with his achievements as boss including leading the club to an FA Cup semi-final in 1970 and the third division title in 1968/69.

3 Neil McBain

Heading back to pre-war football, Neil McBain was in charge of Watford between 1929 and 1937.

During that time, McBain oversaw over 350 matches as Watford boss.

During that time, he won 152 matches, meaning he ranks third on this list.

2 Harry Kent

Harry Kent comes in at number two on this list, with the former Watford boss having been club manager both pre-and post-World War One.

Indeed, Kent was in charge between 1910 and 1926.

During that time, Kent won 187 matches

1 Sir Graham Taylor

Last but certainly not least, coming in at number one, and undoubtedly Watford's greatest ever manager is Sir Graham Taylor.

Taylor had two spells as Watford boss, both of which were fantastic for the club.

During his first stint in charge, Taylor guided the Hornets from the fourth division to second in the first division, an FA Cup final, and European football, creating an identity at the football club that remains to this day.

Of course, Taylor also returned to the club in 1996, and had another successful stint, guiding the club from the third tier to the Premier League.

In total, Taylor won 323 matches during both tenures at the club.

Such was his impact, a stand at Vicarage Road bears his name, and a statue of the great man sits proudly outside of the club's stadium, too.