Watford’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Did you know this?

Nathaniel Chalobah has scored two goals in his last three games to help Watford keep the pressure on league leaders Norwich City.

The Hornets are currently embarking on a remarkable run under Xisco Munoz, winning nine of their last 10 Championship matches.

Chalobah showed excellent footwork to help Watford win 2-1 at Cardiff City last week, with Adam Masina netting a late, late winner.

Yesterday, he headed home the second goal in a 3-0 home win over Birmingham City, to see them stay in second, and move six points clear of Swansea City in third.

Chalobah made his Watford debut as a youngster, but he is the youngest ever goalscorer for the club?

Watford have had a number of young players come through the ranks at Vicarage Road, and they have all made positive impressions in the early stages of his career.

Take a look and see who are the youngest players to have scored for the Hornets…