The Championship season is underway again, and you know what that means: Watford's manager roundabout could well be starting again.

Over the last few years, Watford have been notorious for switching up their managers regularly. Whether they're doing well, badly or indifferently, there's likely to be a new manager for the Hertfordshire-based side every three to six months.

There have been some stalwarts of the club over the years, though. Two managers on this list managed almost two decades, between them.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 best ever Watford FC managers, ranked by their win percentages during their time at Vicarage Road.

This list only includes managers who have taken charge of more than 20 games for the club.

10 Giueseppe Sannino - 41.67%

Like most managers on this list, Sannino's time with the club spanned less than a league season's worth of games. He was appointed in December 2013 after being sacked by Italian side Chievo the month prior. He led the team to a club record of six consecutive wins at home without conceding a goal. He was kept in charge through the rest of the 2013-14 season, leading the club to an end of season finish of 13th in the Championship.

The start of the following season was a brilliant one for the club. They won four out of their first five league games, and they sat second in the table. But, despite the success, Sannino's future was not assured. There were rumours of tensions in the dressing room and some of the players not liking his style of coaching. They beat Huddersfield Town 4-2 on August 30th, 2014 and he resigned the next day.

He managed 36 games in total, winning 15 of them, leaving him with a win percentage of 41.67%.

9 Neil McBain - 41.76%

As one of the longest serving coaches for the club, McBain also served the biggest chunk of his managerial career at Watford. He was, at first, appointed as player-manager in 1929, before retiring as a footballer two years later.

He spent the best part of eight years with the club, achieving 152 wins in 364 games and only a 0.09% better win percentage than the Italian manager above.

8 Ron Burgess - 41.82%

Out of the three names so far, Burgess had the most success with the Hornets. Before joining the club, he was the manager of Swansea Town from 1955-58. He took over at Watford the year after and was there until 1963.

He managed the club to its first ever promotion, from the Fourth Division, in his first full season in charge at the club. Then, the year after he almost got them promoted again. But, despite this wonderful start to his time with Watford, things did turn sour. After he sold star player Cliff Holton, to Northampton Town, his popularity among fans was never the same. He was, eventually, relieved of his duties in 1963 when the club were nearly relegated from the Third Division.

He amassed 92 wins in his 220 games, a marginal win percentage lead over McBain at 41.82%.

7 Brendan Rodgers - 41.93%

Watford was where he started his senior managerial career, and, in all fairness, he's gone on to be relatively successful. His time with the Hornets, like many of their modern day managers, wasn't long-lived. But his short spell, of 31 games, wasn't for the same reason as many of the other coaches that the club have had over recent years.

He left his role in November 2008 as Chelsea's reserve team manager to join Watford. It was a poor start by the Northern Irishman, winning just two of his first 10 games at the helm. This meant that, by January, they were sitting in the relegation zone. But things started to pick up, and he eventually guided them to a 13th place finish in the Championship.

After keeping the club up, he eventually made the move to become Reading's first team manager. It was his former club, and he joined just weeks after Watford's survival was confirmed, despite initially distancing himself from links between him and the vacant Reading role.

The 13 wins he got from his time there mean he has the seventh best win percentage in the history of Watford F.C.

6 Bill McGarry - 42.65%

The former England international coached the Hornets for 15 months. He actually succeeded Burgess after his dismissal.

In his only full season, he got Watford to third in the third division, just behind Coventry and Crystal Palace who were both promoted to the second division.

He ended with a win percentage of 42.65%, with 29 wins coming from his 68 games.

5 Bill Findlay - 43.86%

Findlay is only just behind a man who appears later on in this list for longest time spent at the reins. Nine-and-a-half years was how long he served the club for. Most managers at Vicarage Road, nowadays, are lucky to see nine months, let alone close to a decade. He did manage from the years 1937-47, so tenures of this length weren't uncommon.

He only managed two clubs during his career in the dugout: Watford and Enfield. His time with the club saw him win the Football League third division South Cup, and they finished fourth in back-to-back seasons in 1938 and 1939.

Due to the Second World War, there would often be shortages of players, during wartime. This meant that Findlay would occasionally come out of retirement to play, if and when needed. He played his last game for Watford at the age of 44.

The Scotsman won 50 of his games as a manager at Watford, at a rate of just under 44%.

4 Gianfranco Zola - 44%

Almost certainly the best footballer to ever manage the club, and he had the personality to go with it. He was initially linked to the job because the club had been bought by Italian club Udinese's owner, Giampaolo Pozzo.

He got the club up to third in the Championship table, just missing out on the automatic promotion spots. They then went on to lose 1-0 to Crystal Palace, in the play-off final, at Wembley.

The next season didn't go well for him or the club. He resigned in December 2013, having not won a game since October and having lost five of their last six games at home.

But he is the fourth-best manager that Watford have ever had, in terms of their win percentages. His was exactly 44%.

3 Graham Taylor - 46.3%

Taylor has by far the most games managed for Watford on this list, with 527 over a close to 10-year period. He was appointed as manager by Sir Elton John. He turned down West Bromwich Albion, who were in the First Division at the time, to manage the Hertfordshire-based team.

The things that he achieved during his time with the Hornets include winning the Football League Fourth Division, runners-up medals in the first, second and third divisions and an FA Cup runners-up medal. He got the club playing in a European competition as well, in the 1983-84 season, having finished second in the First Division, the year prior, in the club's first season in the top flight.

His final season at Watford saw them finish ninth in the league, and Taylor won his 244th, and final, game as manager of the club. This makes his winning percentage, with the Vicarage Road club 46.3%.

2 Xisco Munoz - 58.33%

It's very unusual that two people, who have managed the same club, have almost identical records. 58.33%, but that's the win percentages of both Munoz and Slavisa Jokanovic during their times at Watford.

Both sit on 21 wins from their 36 games in the dugout, the only difference is that Jokanovic has one more draw than the Spaniard, and Munoz has one more loss than the former Serbian player. So, even though their win percentages are the same, Jokanovic edges out his Spanish counterpart due to more point accrued.

Munoz did achieve promotion to the Premier League with Watford. But his tenure ended less than a year before it started, being sacked in October 2021.

1 Slavisa Jokanovic - 58.33%

By the barest of all margins, Jokanovic sits atop the list. Like Munoz, he also achieved Premier League promotion and wasn't given much credit in the bank when things started to go wrong in the Premier League. His time in the dugout was even shorter than the man that he's tied with for win percentage at Watford - he was in charge for just eight months.

But, despite this, he is the Watford manager with best winning percentage of all time by one point, ironically.