Watford’s Tom Cleverley makes frank admission on his time at Man Utd under David Moyes

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley has admitted he was left scarred by the 2013/14 season at Manchester United when David Moyes was in charge.

Cleverley had came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford and by the time Moyes arrived in 2013, the midfielder had made 47 appearances for the Red Devils.

That included 22 outings in the 2012/13 campaign when United were crowned Champions of the Premier League.

Despite that, though, he struggled that 2013/14 campaign, with United also struggling on the pitch, he admits.

“I’m not shy to admit that the season with David Moyes scarred me a lot.” Cleverley told the UTD podcast recently.

“I’m not saying anything bad about David Moyes. I thought he was a great football manager. But that season, 2013/14, mentally scarred me.

“I lost confidence and I think when it sort of scars you for a few years, you start to doubt yourself and things like that.

“I think on a football pitch, as I say, you need to be instinctive in everything you do. So if you’re second-thinking every decision you make, you become half the player you should be and I was doing that for a season.

“It was always my dream to play for Man United and, at the time, as a young lad from Bradford, I felt like a failure doing it and it’s a bit of a crazy way to think, playing for United and England.

“But, at the time I was playing poorly, and it was really the start of social media being toxic and I found it hard to deal with, to be honest.”

The Verdict

The 2013/14 season was a difficult one for all involved at Manchester United to be frank.

The club had just lost Sir Alex Ferguson from the dugout and under David Moyes, struggled to a 7th place finish in the Premier League.

I don’t think any players covered themselves in much glory, Cleverley included, but it’s clear to see that the season took its toll on him and affected him badly.

It’s a real shame to hear that, however, he can still look fondly back on a United career that saw him make 79 appearances for the club and win the Premier League, EFL Cup and two Community Shield’s.