Watford’s Tom Cleverley makes claim after Luton Town defeat

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley has told the Watford Observer that now is not the time for his side to panic after losing out to their arch rivals Luton Town on Saturday at Kenilworth Road.

In a game which was largely dominated by the home side, the Hornets saw their automatic promotion hopes take a blow as James Collins sealed the three points for the Hatters from the spot.

However the Vicarage Road outfit still hold a six point lead over third place Swansea City and are still on course to secure a return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

This is a fact which Cleverley was clearly emphasising as he stated the following after the defeat:

“We have to bounce back.

“It’s definitely not time to panic. Our great run we’ve been on has come to an end, but we knew we’d have bad results and it’s how we react to that.”

Xisco Munoz and his squad won’t have to wait long to try and bounce back, as they travel to first place Norwich City tomorrow for a 6pm kick off after the Canaries secured their return to the top flight at the weekend.

The Verdict

Cleverley is well within his rights to say what he has said, as his side are still very much in a brilliant position to seal promotion.

A defeat to your arch rival is never easy to take but putting it into perspective, Watford’s hopes are still high as they look to close in on promotion.

It is going to be an interesting final four games for the Hornets as they still have to face the likes of Swansea and Brentford, so there could be some twists and turns to come.

However I fully expect them to see themselves over the line as I think they are by far the second strongest squad in the division after Norwich, a fact which should see them get the job done.