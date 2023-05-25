Watford are in discussions about Troy Deeney returning to the club, although he is unlikely to join as a player after his release from Birmingham City.

Will Troy Deeney sign for Watford?

The 34-year-old is a legend at Vicarage Road, having made over 400 appearances for the club, scoring 140 goals, which included helping the side to the Premier League and spending five successive years in the top-flight, whilst they also reached an FA Cup final.

However, Deeney left in 2021 to join boyhood club Birmingham City, and he has just finished the campaign with seven goals in the Championship.

But, with his contract expiring, Blues confirmed last week that Deeney would be leaving, and The Athletic has revealed that a return to Watford could be on the cards, but not as a player.

They state that discussions have taken place with the striker about joining Valerien Ismael’s backroom team, and Technical Director Ben Manga gave an update on the situation to the media.

“Everyone knows this is Troy’s home. Some time in the future he will surely return to his club in some form of a coaching role, but we are not looking to bring Troy back now as a player.”

The update does explain that Deeney ‘is keen’ to continue playing football despite entering talks with Watford, whilst he has also spoken to other clubs about signing as a free agent in the coming weeks.

Ismael is sure to be in the market for at least two strikers this summer, with the Hornets chief needing to replace top scorer Joao Pedro, who is joining Brighton.

Deeney can add a lot to Watford

From a playing perspective, signing Deeney wouldn’t make a lot of sense for either party. He has shown he can do a job in the Championship, but Watford need players who are ready to score 15-20 goals and make an instant impact. Deeney could probably stick around as fourth or fifth choice, but will he want that?

But, from a coaching perspective, he could offer a lot. Deeney has been a captain for much of his career, and he obviously has a real love for Watford, so he could be the ideal figure to have in the coaching staff, to help set standards on a day-to-day basis.

So, this would be a smart move for Watford if they can make it happen, and it will be interesting to see what happens, and whether Deeney seals a return to a club close to his heart.