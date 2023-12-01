Highlights Imran Louza's future at Watford has been uncertain due to his lack of game time.

Valerien Ismael still considers Louza a part of the team and plans to keep him beyond the transfer window.

Jake Livermore's impressive performances have contributed to Louza's decreased playing time.

The future of Imran Louza at Watford has been called into question this season due to his lack of game time.

However, according to The Athletic, the Moroccan is still a part of Valerien Ismael’s first team plans at Vicarage Road.

The 24-year-old has made 14 league appearances for the Hornets so far this season, with 11 of those coming as a start.

The midfielder’s last start came in the 2-0 defeat away to Leicester City at the end of November, in which he lasted just 55 minutes.

Louza has been in and out of the team since the start of October, having initially been a regular starter in Ismael’s side upon the Croatian’s arrival as manager.

What is the latest surrounding Imran Louza’s Watford future?

Louza has been an unused substitute in four of Watford’s last six league games, which has been the cause of speculation.

However, it is believed that Ismael still sees him as a part of the team, and intends to keep him around beyond the January transfer window.

The 48-year-old views him as someone that can play as a more advanced midfielder as an eight or in a deeper role as a six.

The performances of Jake Livermore have been significant in Louza’s current drop off in game time, with Ismael pleased with the 34-year-old’s impact in a deeper role.

Livermore has started the last eight games in the league, with Louza seen as competition for the experienced midfielder.

Watford could also lose Louza in January due to Morocco’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

If called up, he could miss as many as eight games in the Championship while competing for his country.

While it is not guaranteed he will get a place in the team, it is a consideration that Watford have to account for, but his recent lack of game time is likely to hurt his chances of being selected.

Where are Watford in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

The Hornets are currently 13th in the Championship table following a 3-2 win over Norwich City midweek.

The victory moved them above David Wagner’s side to close the gap to the play-offs to six points.

Watford are aiming for a top six finish this year, but have been unable to string together consistent results in order to keep pace with the likes of Leeds United or Southampton, let alone the top two.

Ismael’s side will return to action on Saturday when they visit the MKM Stadium to take on promotion rivals Hull City.

Can Imran Louza earn his starting place back in the Watford team?

Louza has performed well for Watford in the past, but has fallen down the pecking order under Ismael.

Livermore’s emergence as a consistent performer as a six has cemented his position as a regular starter in the team, which has hurt Louza.

The Moroccan is a versatile asset in the squad, so it does make sense that Ismael would like to keep him around.

However, if his game time in the second half of the campaign continues to decline, then it will be hard to justify keeping him around much longer than beyond this season.