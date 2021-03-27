Watford’s stance on forward emerges ahead of summer transfer window

Watford are not prepared to listen to any offers that come their way for forward Cucho Hernández at the moment, with the Hornets keen to keep hold of him should they secure promotion to the Premier League, per Marca.

Hernández has been sent out on numerous loan spells by the Hornets over the last few seasons and he has spent time out on loan in La Liga with Getafe this season.

The 21-year-old has managed to impress the Spanish club and has scored two goals and provided three assists in his 21 league appearances so far. He has also averaged 1.1 shots and 0.9 key passes per game (Sofascore).

However, the forward will not feature again for Getafe this season with Hernández having suffered a fractured metatarsal that has been operated on and will now require a rehabilitation process.

The Spanish side are interested in signing the 21-year-old again in the summer, although as of yet there have been no approaches made by them to Watford for that, per Marca.

The Hornets are set to maintain a firm stance if any offers to come their way for the forward, with them believing that Hernández could well be a useful option to have in their squad next term if they are preparing for life back in the Premier League.

Until their potential destination for next season is known they are thought not to be prepared to listen to any offers for the 21-year-old.

The Verdict

Hernández might have been forgotten by some Watford supporters given he has not featured for the club as of yet and has instead spent the majority of his time out on loan in Spain.

However, he has been showing signs of progression this term with his form in the final third for Getafe and at the age of 21 still has plenty of potential to make an impact at Vicarage Road.

Watford are going to need more quality in the attacking third if they are going to survive in the Premier League should they earn promotion.

The Hornets have at times this term lacked a goal threat especially on their travels and that would have to change if they were to avoid suffering an immediate return to the Championship.

It seems like the sensible thing for them to keep their options open with regards to Hernández’s future and if they do not go up they can alter that stance and look to cash in on the 21-year-old knowing that other teams are interested.