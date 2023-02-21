Watford’s Slaven Bilic issues Carlos Corberan verdict and offers West Brom prediction

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has issued his verdict on West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan after last night’s Championship clash – labelling him a “good coach”.

The Hornets beat West Brom 3-2 at Vicarage Road on Monday evening, taking the lead three times to eventually sink their fellow top-six hopefuls.

Bilic, who took the Baggies up to the Premier League in 2019/20, came out on top against his former club to help his current side climb to fifth in the Championship table.

Albion, meanwhile, sit 10th – four points back from the play-off places. That they’re in the top six conversation is impressive given they were 23rd in the table when Corberan took charge back in October.

Speaking to Birmingham Live after the game, Bilic reflected on facing his former side and the new coach in charge of the Baggies.

He said: “West Brom were extremely underachieving at the start of the season and were unlucky. Carlos brought them back, which is not easy in such a short time.

“I didn’t like playing my old club, because it mattered so much to us and them. But it was special to see everyone again and I wish them well, but not too well.

“They have a good coach and a good squad, so I’m sure West Brom still have a big part to play this season.”

Things do not get any easier for West Brom, who face in-form Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Watford, meanwhile, head to Bramall Lane to take on second-placed Sheffield United.

The Verdict

The job Corberan has done at West Brom has been outstanding and it’s no surprise to see Bilic, one of his predecessors give him some well-deserved praise.

There is plenty of quality in the squad but the Spaniard has galvanised them after a dismal start to 2022/23, which is not always easy to do.

Albion may well get a chance for some revenge over the Hornets later in the season as both clubs are in the running for the Championship play-offs.

Monday’s victory was a big one for Watford but you certainly wouldn’t rule the Baggies out at this point.