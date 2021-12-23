Watford’s plans for loanees at Nottingham Forest and Reading clarified

Watford have no immediate plans to recall either Philip Zinckernagel or Tom Dele-Bashiru from their respective loans at Nottingham Forest and Reading, according to The Athletic.

The pair joined the Championship clubs on season-long loan deals in the summer and have become trusted options as the 2021/22 campaign has worn on.

Zinckernagel has been a key attacking option for Forest, with his four goals and four assists from the wing helping the Reds move to within touching distance of the play-off places, while Dele-Bashiru has proven a versatile and positive option in midfield, bagging four goals and one assist as he’s been used in a number of roles.

Both players appear to be enjoying their football at their respective loan clubs and it appears that is set to continue with The Athletic reporting that though Watford do hold recall options in both deals, there are no immediate plans to trigger them.

The pair are both on long-term contracts with the Hornets, with Zinckernagel tied down at Vicarage Road until 2026 and Dele-Bashiru’s deal running until 2025.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for both Forest and Reading, with both the loan signings making excellent starts to the season away from Watford.

Zinckernagel was one of few players that impressed under Chris Hughton at the City Ground this term but he’s continued to be a vital player since the arrival of Steve Cooper and looks set to be key to their promotion push.

With speculation surrounding the future of Brennan Johnson, losing the Danish winger is the last thing that Cooper would’ve wanted in January.

Reading, meanwhile, are battling at the other end of the Championship table due to a points deduction and with their business likely to be limited by the business plan they have agreed with the EFL, having to replace Dele-Bashiru would likely be a difficult process.