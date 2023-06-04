Watford's 2022/23 proved to be a rather unsuccessful one for the club, both on and off the pitch.

Not only did the Hornets finish the campaign sitting 11th in the Championship standings, they also went through three head coaches, too, continuing their revolving door policy when it comes to the dugout.

With technical director Ben Manga now in place and set to oversee the footballing side of the club, Valerien Ismael now finds himself in the position of Watford head coach.

The club and supporters alike are craving stability, but whether or not Ismael is the man to bring it remains to be seen.

Which celebrities support Watford?

If the club do back him, it will surely please the club's supporters, who are surely tired of the constant changing of head coach at this point.

That includes some of the club's celebrity supporters, with the below famous faces said to be fans of the Hornets.

Is Sir Elton John Watford's most famous fan?

Undoubtedly the biggest celebrity to be a fan of Watford is Sir Elton John.

The musician, who is a global superstar, is well-known for his love of Watford, and was owner of the club from 1976 through to 1990, and then again in 1997.

He stepped down in 2002, but has been Honorary Life-President ever since.

Sir Elton also has a stand named in his honour at Vicarage Road.

A mural inside the Sir Elton John Stand at Vicarage Road.

Anthony Joshua

Former Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is another famous supporter of Watford.

Joshua has previously gone on record with his support for the club, and his friendship with club legend Troy Deeney.

Deeney was born in the town, which somewhat explains his allegiance to the club.

Geri Horner

Another celebrity that has gone on record as a Watford supporter throughout the years is Geri Horner.

Formerly known as Geri Haliwell, the music star rose to fame in the 1990s as part of pop group Spice Girls.

Horner has been pictured in Watford shirts on several occasions, and on social media, she previously shared this image back in 2016.

The now 50-year-old, like others on this list above, was born in Watford.

Is Chris Stark a Watford fan?

British radio personality Chris Stark is another famous fan of the Hornets, and has certainly made his love for the club no secret throughout the years.

A number of interviews Stark has done have gone viral due to him bringing up the Hornets.

He tried to convince Mila Kunis to come to a match at Vicarage Road once, for example, and also gifted a Watford shirt to Jennifer Aniston on another occasion.

Stark also recently opened up about his support for the club in an interview with the Watford Observer.

Steven Finn

Another of Watford's most famous supporters is former international cricket player Steven Finn.

Finn has been in attendance at Vicarage Road throughout the years, that is, when he wasn't playing international cricket for England.

Finn paid tribute to the Hornets in an interview with the MailOnline in 2013.