Watford FC have had a very up and down history to say the least, but currently find themselves in the Championship, with hopes of ending their return in the second tier which is now in its second season after an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, where the Hornets ended 11th, six points behind the final play-off place.

Under the latest management of Valerien Ismael, the Hornets have had a mixed start to the 23/24 campaign, as the club undergo yet another period of transitioning to a new style of play. After seven games, Watford have recorded two home successes against QPR and Birmingham City, drawing three and losing another trio of games - the latest being a 3-0 defeat away to Leeds United.

Despite the constant revolving door now synonymous with Watford under the ownership of the Pozzo family, in which the club had enjoyed a five-year period as an established Premier League side and FA Cup Final appearance, the club's fanbase have stood loyal despite understandable disapproval of how the club is run on a day-to-day basis.

According to Transfermarkt, Vicarage Road saw an average attendance of 19,172 out of it's overall 22,200 capacity, and so far this season is at a figure of 18,587.

As is the case with any club, there are some Hornets fans which are more recognisable due to their national and international status as a result of their varying career paths. Football League World takes a look at some of those.

Sir Elton John

The National treasure and singer has supported Watford since his youth, but unlike others on this list has had a long-standing involvement with the club.

Famous for songs such as I'm Still Standing and Rocket Man, but Watford has remained a constant passion in the 76-year-old's life

John became chairman of the Hornets in 1976, and oversaw Watford's rise from the Fourth to the First Division under the management of the legendary Graham Taylor, with the club coming second to Liverpool in 1982/83, as well as reaching the 1984 FA Cup Final, where they would lose 2-0 to Everton.

He would sell the club in 1987 but remain a club president, and his contribution was recognised in 2014 as the main stand at Vicarage Road was renamed as the 'Sir Elton John Stand'.

Anthony Joshua

The two-time former unified World Heavyweight champion boxer is up next, with the 33-year-old a lifelong fan of his hometown club.

Joshua has previously revealed the reasons for opting to stick with his local side despite their mixed fortunes, as well as having close associates with the club in recent times.

"I grew up in Watford and a couple of the Watford players used to get their hair cut in the local barbers, so I support Watford," He told Virgin Radio in November 2017.

"My good friend Troy Deeney plays for them as a striker so I've got a lot of love for where I grew up - Watford FC."

Gerri Halliwell

Halliwell rose to prominence with the Spice Girls in the 1990s, and therefore remains one of the Hornets most famous followers.

The all-girl group remain the best-selling female group of all time, with over 100 million records sold across the globe, and their "Girl Power slogan holding close affiliation to the Watford supporter.

Halliwell has been married to the Red Bull Formula 1 chief executive Christian Horner since 2015, and Horner referenced her love for Watford after his own club, Coventry City were defeated at Wembley by the Hornets' bitter rivals Luton Town.

"As a Watford fan, she was gutted to see Luton get through." Horner told TalkSport in May.

"But Geri appreciates all sport and I think she is looking forward to seeing Watford get back there soon as well."