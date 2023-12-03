Highlights Watford is looking to add competition to their attacking options in the January transfer window.

Mileta Rajovic is currently Watford's top scorer but they want to strengthen their attacking options.

Kieffer Moore, who has struggled for game time at Bournemouth, could be a possible transfer target for Watford.

Watford’s transfer plans are becoming clearer as clubs prepare for the January window to open next month.

The Hornets are hoping to fight for promotion to the Premier League in the second half of the campaign.

Valerien Ismael’s side have struggled for consistent results in the opening stages of the term, but remain within touching distance of the play-off places.

According to The Athletic, one area that the Championship side is keeping tabs on is up front, with the recruitment team hoping to add competition to their attacking options.

Mileta Rajovic is the side’s top scorer from the opening 18 games, with a tally of seven to his name, but Watford may look to strengthen in the winter market in order to provide competition to the Dane.

What is the latest Watford transfer news?

Rajovic is well liked by the Watford hierarchy following his summer transfer from Swedish outfit Kalmar FF.

The forward has started just eight league games so far this campaign as he adjusts to life in English football, making a further seven appearances from the bench.

The 24-year-old is the team’s top scorer with seven goals, with the next best being Matheus Martins on four.

Watford are not looking to replace the Dane in the January transfer window, but rather add competition for his place in the attack.

This could lead the second tier side back to Kieffer Moore, who was previously considered as a possible transfer target at Vicarage Road.

Moore has struggled for game time in the Premier League with Bournemouth, playing just 88 minutes so far this season under Andoni Iraola.

The forward could be on the market in the new year if he seeks greater game time elsewhere, having made just five substitute appearances for the Cherries this campaign, with the Welshman needing to earn his way into the Wales first team squad for the

European Championship next year.

Where are Watford in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

Watford are currently 13th in the Championship table following Wednesday night’s 3-2 win over Norwich City, which moved them above David Wagner’s side in the standings.

The gap to the play-off places is now just six points after 18 games, with teams preparing for a busy December schedule ahead.

Ismael’s side face a gruelling eight-game run between now and the new year, which could prove an important stretch in their bid for a top six finish.

Next up for Watford is a trip to the MKM Stadium to face promotion rivals Hull City on 2 December.

Do Watford need extra firepower up front?

Rajovic has performed well since making the switch to Watford over the summer, and seven goals from eight starts and seven sub appearances isn’t a bad record.

However, looking to add competition is a smart decision as the team lacks another consistent goal scorer, which it needs to keep pace with the front-runners.

Moore has been unable to do it in the Premier League with Bournemouth, but the Welshman has a proven track record in the second division, so could be a good solution.

Watford could yet be one of the busier teams in the winter window in their search for the ideal competition for Rajovic.