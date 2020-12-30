Watford’s January stance on £50m-rated star with previous links to Man United, Liverpool and Palace emerges

Watford are reportedly quietly confident that they can hold onto prior Manchester United, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace target Ismaila Sarr in January, though they expect clubs to test their resolve.

The 22-year-old has been a key player in the Hornets’ strong start to the season, scoring four times and adding five assists to help his side keep pace in the top six.

As there was in the summer, there is likely to be interest in the Senegal international when the winter window opens on Friday but, according to The Athletic, Watford feel they can keep hold of him.

The report claims that there is a “quiet confidence they will be able to fend off attempts once again, but it’s expected that clubs will test the waters”.

It is understood that United, Liverpool, and Palace all made offers in the summer but all three failed to meet the Hornets’ valuation, which stands at between £40 million and £50 million.

The Athletic has revealed that the Championship club did not entertain loan offers and that varied deal structures led to negotiations breaking down in the previous window, which suggests January may follow a similar theme.

The Verdict

Watford fans will likely love to hear the confidence their club has in keeping hold of Sarr, particularly as they’re recognising that offers are likely to be made.

The winger’s deal runs until 2024, which puts the club in a very strong negotiating position and suggests that their valuation is unlikely to drop any time soon.

You feel this is likely to be one of the ongoing sagas in the January window – as it was in the summer.