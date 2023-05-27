This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Watford are willing to sell Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr for 20 million euros this summer, it has been claimed.

As per Jeunes Footeux, the Hornets will accept an offer of the above value if one were to arrive, with Sarr having just a year left on his contract at the club.

Premier League side West Ham United are one of the sides interested, claim the report, as are Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

With the above valuation in mind, three of FLW writers have discussed whether or not it is a fair one, and whether or not West Ham should act in light of it.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

West Ham should certainly take action following this revelation.

I genuinely believe Sarr could be a steal at that price, particularly given he's been touted as a £50 million player previously.

There's no doubt that he needs a fresh start somewhere, with Watford's performance in recent seasons hindering his ability to shine, but he still has all the talent he did when linked to the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool.

I believe if a deal were done at the above price, it would be a good one for Watford given Sarr's contract situation, and a great one for West Ham due to the 25-year-old's ability.

Sure, the Hammers have wide options already, but after a tough season in the Premier League, David Moyes may well want to mix up his options.

Sarr starred for Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Declan Harte

A 20 million price for Sarr is a fair evaluation given his talent.

The Senegal international bagged 10 goals and six assists for Watford in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the team last season.

He has Premier League experience and has represented his country at the World Cup.

At only 25-years of age, West Ham should definitely be considering an offer at that price.

He could prove a smart addition to their attacking options.

Ben Wignall

I think with just one year left on his contract at Vicarage Road now it would be a fair price for Sarr - especially when he flattered to deceive at times in 2022-23.

There's no denying he's a very talented player when he's fully focused, but perhaps he was angling for a move last season and didn't want to be at the Hornets as much as he did the last time they were in the Championship.

10 goals and seven assists in the league was still a decent record but you'd expect him to fire in more than that - a Sarr that has more creative players around him though in the Premier League will probably get a similar record.

West Ham though? They have Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and the often forgotten about Maxwel Cornet as options on both flanks, so Sarr isn't exactly needed right now.

Should they move Cornet on though this summer, then Sarr would be a smart addition for the fee quoted but as of this current moment, David Moyes does not need the Senegal international.