Highlights Ismaila Sarr's transfer saga has escalated quickly with talks between Marseille and Watford only revealed last night.

The transfer fee for Sarr is reported to be less than €20 million, significantly less than what Watford paid for him in 2019.

Reports suggest that a deal between Marseille and Watford for Sarr's transfer has been agreed, with the player scheduled for a medical on Monday.

With the Championship season now under two weeks away, things are moving very quickly in the transfer market.

None more so than at Watford with regards to Ismaila Sarr, who has gone from barely being linked with a move away from the club to having agreed a deal elsewhere within the space of 24 hours.

Indeed, it has been a whirlwind day or so regarding the 25-year-old's future.

Which club are trying to sign Ismaila Sarr?

Last night, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille had a made a move to sign Ismaila Sarr this summer.

Romano claimed that the French side had started contact over potentially bringing the 25-year-old to France, with talks said to be ongoing late on Saturday evening.

Romano stressed that Sarr was not the only option being considered by the club, though, although did reiterate that negotiations were taking place over a deal.

One presumes those negotiations were between Marseille and Watford.

How much will Ismaila Sarr cost?

Although Fabrizio Romano's report did not mention any sort of transfer fee, reports elsewhere claimed to know the sort of figure that the Hornets are looking for in the transfer market for Sarr this summer.

Of course, Sarr has just one-year remaining on his current deal at Vicarage Road, which is going to affect the sort of fee the Hornets receive this summer.

However, as per Santi Aouna, of French outlet Foot Mercato, an agreement in principle between the two clubs was close to being agreed this morning for a price less than 20 million euros.

Of course, that is far less than the Hornets paid for Sarr back in 2019, when they reportedly paid £30 million for his signature.

Is Ismaila Sarr's move to Marseille agreed?

With initial reports having broken last night, further reports on Sunday suggest a deal is now done.

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth reported that a deal was close on Sunday morning, and not too long after, The Athletic have offered the very latest.

The Athletic claim that Marseille have now agreed a deal with Watford to sign Ismaila Sarr.

Their report does not discuss a potential fee. However, they do reveal that Sarr is now scheduled to undergo his medical for the French side on Monday.

Personal terms are also in place, The Athletic have reported, ahead of the proposed transfer being completed.

Should Sarr pass his medical on Monday, it looks as though this deal could become official.

In the very latest update on the matter, Fabrizio Romano has given the move his famous 'here we go', revealing that Sarr is set to sign a five-year deal with the French side.