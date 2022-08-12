Watford’s current Ismaila Sarr transfer stance emerges amid Man Utd and Leeds transfer links

Following Watford’s relegation back to the Championship, many expected Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis to have been snapped up well before the season began.

That has not been the case, though, however, Emmanuel Dennis finally looks to have got his move.

Nottingham Forest have reportedly agreed a deal with the Hornets to sign the Nigerian, with a fee in the region of £20 million, plus add-ons, touted.

In the latest update regarding Sarr, who, like Dennis has featured in both of the Hornets opening Championship matches, Watford are said to have hardened their stance.

It has been reported all summer that the club were willing to allow the Senegalese international to depart Vicarage Road but it may now take a bigger fee than it would have done previously to prize him away from the club.

That is according to TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, who this afternoon tweeted that the Hornets resolve to keep hold of Sarr this summer has been strengthened following the Dennis/Nottingham Forest deal, and that it could now take ‘decent money’ to get him out of the club.

Recently, Sarr has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Leeds United.

Watford face fellow relegated side Burnley at Vicarage Road this evening, with kick-off scheduled for 8PM.

The Verdict

This is brilliant news for Watford fans, but perhaps not for Sarr.

The Senegalese international remained with the club last time they were relegated and would have perhaps expected to be playing his football in the Premier League this season.

If Sarr does remain, it certainly gives Watford’s chances of promotion back to the top-flight a big shot in the arm.

With reports of Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis heading to Vicarage Road on loan, an attacking trio of Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr and Davis would be a big threat at Championship level.

Potentially exciting times ahead at Vicarage Road.