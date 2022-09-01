Watford’s chances of retaining Joao Pedro become clearer amid Everton and Newcastle United interest

Watford have an 85% chance of keeping Joao Pedro at Vicarage Road beyond the deadline, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth (31/8; 6:11pm).

The 20-year-old is one of three key players that has been heavily linked with a move away from the Hornets, with Emmanuel Dennis already sealing a move to Nottingham Forest after impressing during his debut season in the Premier League.

Ismaila Sarr has also been the subject of interest from the top flight and previously looked set for a move to Aston Villa until that deal fell through – and Pedro has been linked with Everton and Newcastle United.

It’s believed the latter have submitted multiple bids in their quest to secure an agreement for the Brazilian – but these attempts have been to no avail thus far and it’s unclear whether they will return with a fresh offer today as Eddie Howe looks to put the finishing touches to his squad.

The Toffees are also believed to have retained their interest in the 20-year-old, though they are also firmly interested in another EFL star with Ben Brereton-Diaz appearing on their radar.

However, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has heard that there’s much more of a chance that the Brazilian stays put at Vicarage Road at this stage, despite failing to rule out a move away.

Verdict:

This would be an excellent achievement for the Hornets to keep hold of Sarr and Pedro at this stage, with the club potentially set to retain two of their three key assets in the final third.

Although many people would argue they have managed to keep these two because of the sale of Dennis, potential promotion rivals Burnley have sold quite a few of their most valuable assets and that could be a setback for the Clarets in their quest to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

The Hornets, meanwhile, have a fantastic chance of getting themselves back to the top flight with the attacking firepower Pedro, Sarr, Keinan Davis and others will bring up top.

And if they can bring in a couple more players to fit Edwards’ system, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them clinch an automatic promotion spot, though they do have January to contend with too.

If they can keep hold of Pedro then as well, with no real pressure to offload him considering their contract situation, then the Brazilian could be back in the top tier soon regardless of whether he secures a move away or not.