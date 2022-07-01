Watford’s best 5-a-side team using the current squad – Do you agree?

Watford had a poor season last year and as a result suffered relegation down to the Championship.

Since the end of the season there have been plenty of changes happening at Vicarage Road and with the appointment of Rob Edwards as manager, he will be looking to put his stamp on the team ahead of the new season.

That being said, there are some good players with plenty of experience in his current side so the new boss will be keen to get the balance right in the hope that his side can gain promotion to the top flight next season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at what might be Watford’s best 5-a-side team using members of the current squad.

In goal we start with Daniel Bachmann. Ben Foster remained as first choice keeper at Watford last season but he has now departed the club following the end of his contract.

Bachmann made 12 Premier League appearances for the side last season so he has some top flight experience under his belt and could be number one next year depending whether Manchester United manage to get him instead.

Despite now being 33-years-old, experience has been chosen in the defence with Cathcart. Having played consistent football for over ten years and worked his way up the football leagues, the defender is a solid choice.

Hassane Kamara was a close choice as he is slightly younger and had a good season with the Hornets last season but given he only joined the club in January, he just missed out.

Whilst Kiko Femenia is a right-back, he has been known to have the ability to push forward and play in the midfield which is where he features in this side.

The 31-year-old provides defensive solidity whilst being able to aid his attacking players too having got five assists under his belt last season.

It does make it a bit heavy on the right but Ismaila Sarr is deserving of a place in the side. Despite the season being a tough one for his side, Sarr was able to contribute five goals and two assists in 22 appearances last season.

If Watford can keep hold of him for next season, he could do a good job in the Championship.

Up front had to be Emmanuel Dennis who came out of last season as Watford’s top scorer with ten goals as well as being top of the assist table with six under his belt.

He is a player who knows where the goal is and if he has sufficient support around him next season, could do very well.