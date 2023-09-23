In recent years, Watford's policy when it comes to their head coaches has become infamous.

Very rarely is anybody given much time to succeed at Vicarage Road, with the club having had 19 permanent bosses since being taken over by the Pozzo family in 2012.

Just out of interest, though, we thought we'd take a look at some of the worst managers to ever take charge at Vicarage Road, using win percentage to rank them.

With that said, here are the worst six managers ever in terms of win percentage whilst in charge.

6 George Kirby

The first former Watford manager to feature on this list is George Kirby, who, in terms of win percentage, is the club's sixth-worst manager ever by win percentage.

Kirby took charge of the Hornets for two seasons between August 1971 and May 1973, during the first of which they were relegated from the Second Division to the Third.

In 72/73, the club very nearly found themselves dropping down to the fourth division, too, with Kirby only able to guide them to a 19th-place finish that season.

Given he experienced a relegation and came close to another, it may not be a great surprise that Kirby's win percentage stood at just 21.65% of the 97 matches he took charge of.

5 Colin Lee

Up next on the list, and statistically, Watford's fifth worst manager ever, is Colin Lee.

Unlike Kirby, Lee did not spend too long in charge of the Hornets, managing the club between March 1990 and November 1990.

During that period, Lee took charge of 35 matches, with the club playing their football in Division 2.

Of those 35 matches, though, Lee won just seven times as Watford boss, meaning he eventually departed with a win percentage of just 20%.

4 Johnny Paton

The fourth worst Watford manager ever, according to the statistics, is Johnny Paton.

Paton had even less time in charge that Colin Lee above, taking charge of just 17 matches during his tenure at Vicarage Road.

Paton's stint in charge lasted between October 1955 and February 1956, with the former Hornets boss winning just three of his matches to give him a win percentage of 17.65%.

During that season, Watford were in the old Football League Third Division South.

3 Quique Sanchez Flores

This next one on the list is an interesting one, because Quique Sanchez Flores had two spells in charge at Watford.

His first time in the role came in the summer of 2015, when he took charge of the Hornets ahead of their Premier League return.

Sanchez Flores only lasted one season, and things tailed off significantly towards the end of his first spell, but, Watford did secure safety very comfortably with a 13th place finish, and also reached the FA Cup semi-final.

Sanchez Flores' second spell in charge, though, goes down statistically as one of the worst in the club's history.

Indeed, after sacking Javi Gracia after a tough start in 2019, Watford turned to Sanchez Flores once again for what would be a disastrous appointment.

The Spaniard went on to take charge of just 12 matches between September and December 2019 in that second spell, winning just two matches to achieve a win percentage of 16.67%.

2 Claudio Ranieri

Nearing the sharp end of the list now, in comes Claudio Ranieri as Watford's second worst manager ever in terms of his win percentage.

Like Sanchez Flores above, Ranieri's spell at Watford came during a relegation season, in 2021/22.

That campaign, Watford started with Xisco Munoz in charge, but soon turned to a more experienced Head Coach in Ranieri in the hope it would keep them up.

The Italian, as experienced as he is, could not make a success of things at Vicarage Road, though, winning just two of his 14 matches in charge between October 2021 and January 2022.

That left Ranieri with a win percentage of just 14.29%.

1 Roy Hodgson

Last but not least, the worst Watford manager ever, according to win percentages, is Roy Hodgson.

Funnily enough, Hodgson replaced Ranieri when he was fired, but went on to do an even worse job at Vicarage Road.

Hodgson took charge of 18 matches during his time as Watford boss, for example, but could only match Ranieri's two victories.

This meant Hodgson with a win percentage of just 11.1% by the time he left Vicarage Road.