Being a club just outside of London and not far away from some very big teams in the world of football, you could forgive Watford for not being able to attract some famous fans.

The glamour and riches of Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are all nearby, yet the Hertfordshire outfit still have their own little group of well-known faces that have showed their love for the Hornets over the years.

Who are the most famous faces to be affiliated with Chris Wilder's side though? Let's take a look...

Sir Elton John

When you think of Watford FC, not many more names would spring to mind before John.

He became a megastar in the world of singing in the 1970's and to this very day he plays shows all across the world at the age of 76.

As well as his love for singing and performing though, he holds a strong place in his heart for the Hornets.

John became the club chairman and also a director in 1976 and oversaw three promotions in his first stint in charge, as well as an FA Cup final reached against Liverpool in 1984.

Whilst he eventually sold the club in 1987, John made a return to purchase Watford in 1997 and was chairman for five years before stepping down, but he remains the honorary life president for his contributions over the years and has a stand named after him at Vicarage Road.

Anthony Joshua

Joshua's affiliation with the Hornets is a questionable one - in 2012 he claimed he didn't follow a football team but five years later he said he had become a fan of his hometown club and had become very good friends with then-captain Troy Deeney.

Joshua of course is a famous heavyweight champion boxer of the world, and despite not holding a belt right now remains one of the biggest names in the sport and is Watford born-and-bred.

Geri Halliwell

Another famous face to be born in the town, Halliwell was of course one of the five Spice Girls which took over the 1990's, both in the UK and worldwide, with their music.

She has held a lifelong affiliation with her local football club as well, tweeting multiple times about the Hornets and was spotted at a match in 2020 with her Red Bull Racing Team Principal husband Christian Horner.

Chris Stark

Another Watford born star, Stark for most of his life has presented on BBC Radio 1 and was a part of Scott Mills' show for a number of years until he moved on to Capital Breakfast last year.

Stark has famously tried to recruit the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Mila Kunis to support Watford in the past during interviews, and in recent years he has co-hosted 'That Peter Crouch Podcast' with the towering ex-England striker and Tom Fordyce.

Steven Finn

You certainly wouldn't miss Finn at a Watford match as he stands at 6 ft 7 in, but supporting the Hornets takes a back seat to his professional cricket career.

He featured in 36 Test Matches for England in his career as well as 69 One Day Internationals, as well as playing domestically for Middlesex for most of his playing days.

Having not played for his country since 2017, the 33-year-old's best days are probably behind him but he is definitely a famous face amongst the others to represent a strong class of Watford supporters.