Watford have made a very steady start to the 2023/24 Championship season.

There was lots of change at Vicarage Road during the summer, with players coming and going and a new manager on board with Valerian Ismael.

The Hornets were really disappointing last season, as they were never close enough to mount a serious play-off or promotion push.

So, Ismael has been given the task of getting Watford not only competitive but also a team that can push for a return to the Premier League.

As ever, the Championship is an unpredictable league that will have plenty of twists and turns to come, and if Watford are to be serious play-off contenders, then the current crop of players will need to be consistent throughout the season.

As we wait to see how Watford’s season goes, here Football League World’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie has ranked the club’s 12 greatest ever wingers…

12 Neal Ardley

Neal Ardley may be more known for being a football manager these days, but before that, he was a professional footballer.

He played for AFC Wimbledon, Watford, Millwall, and Cardiff City. He joined the Hornets in 2002 and stayed at the club for three years, during which time he played 127 games for the club, scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists.

11 Nordin Wooter

Nordin Wooter is next on the list, and he spent most of his career playing abroad, with his only time in England coming at Watford.

Wooter was never prolific in terms of goals and assists wherever he played, as with Watford, he managed just three goals in 68 appearances for the club.

10 David Bardsley

David Bardsley started his football career at Blackpool but made an early move to join Watford in 1983.

He stayed with the club for just over four years, and during that time, he scored three goals for the Hornets as they were playing in the first division.

9 Fernando Forestieri

Fernando Forestieri will be fondly remembered by most Watford fans, as he was a part of the side that reached the Premier League in the 2014/15 season.

The 33-year-old played 92 times for the club, and with his versatility in his game, he played in a wide range of roles for the club. In those appearances, he managed 21 goals and 23 assists along the way.

8 Darren Bazeley

Darren Bazeley started his football career with Watford Football Club and played 71 times for them before leaving and joining Wolverhampton Wanderers.

His main position was right-back, but he had the ability to play further forward for the Hornets, which helped him score six goals in his time at the club.

7 Hameur Bouazza

Seventh on this list is Hameur Bouazza, who was also a former player who came through the club’s academy.

Bouazza played 99 times for Watford before leaving in 2007 to join Fulham. During his career, Watford was the club that he appeared the most for, and in those appearances, he netted 13 times, with four assists being collected along the way as well.

6 Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy was on the books at Vicarage Road from 1997 to 2001, and in that time, he appeared for the club over 100 times and scored 20 goals in the process.

This was the most appearances and goals Kennedy produced for a single club throughout his career, and according to Justin Beattie, he is Watford’s sixth-best winger.

5 Gerard Deulofeu

Gerard Deulofeu has played for many high-profile teams during his long career, but it may be forgotten that in between those teams, Deulofeu also played for Watford.

He joined the club on loan before signing for the Hornets on a permanent deal in 2018.

Deulofeu was a very tricky, pacey winger who, on his day, was one of the best, and he showed in glimpses at Vicarage Road what he could do as he netted 17 goals in 70 appearances.

4 Roberto Pereyra

Roberto Pereyra is another former Watford player who is still playing football to this day and in fact left Watford to join Italian side Udinese, where he is now.

Pereyra was naturally a midfield player, but at times he was played on the wing at Watford, and in the 115 appearances he made for the club, he scored 18 goals while assisting 11.

He is considered Watford’s fourth-best winger by Beattie.

3 Ashley Young

Ashley Young may be more known for playing for the likes of Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Aston Villa.

But he also played for Watford, and it was at this club that he made a name for himself to get him big Premier League moves.

Young is more known for being a full-back these days, but in his prime years, he was a winger who was terrifying most defences.

The 38-year-old played over 100 games for the Hornets, and in the process, he scored 22 goals and provided nine assists.

2 Nigel Callaghan

Second on the list of Watford’s greatest wingers is Nigel Callaghan, and he may be someone that the younger fanbase of the club is not that familiar with.

But Callaghan started his career with Watford and played 72 times for the club, scoring 13 goals from the right wing. It was in 1987 that he left Watford and joined Derby County.

Callaghan’s best performances seem to come at Watford, as he was unable to replicate the same scoring form at Derby and Aston Villa.

1 John Barnes

According to Justin Beattie, Watford’s greatest ever winger is John Barnes, a former player that most fans will be aware of.

Barnes started his career at Watford, playing 84 games for the club in all competitions and scoring 22 goals during that time.

Barnes first appeared for the club when they were in the second division, but his breakthrough into the team occurred after they had sealed their promotion to the first division in the 1991/92 season.

His form for the Hornets earned him his move to Liverpool, and it was there where the former England international really started his career. But his performances for Watford were a big step towards the player getting his chance at the top level.