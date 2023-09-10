Highlights Lack of firepower up front could hinder Watford's chances of promotion this season.

Marvin Sordell, Darius Henderson, and Odion Ighalo are among the best strikers in the club's history.

Troy Deeney is the top scorer in Watford's Premier League history with 47 goals.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have had a difficult start to the new Championship season under Valerien Ismael.

Four games without a win going into the international break has given the Hornets a lot of ground to make up in the race for the promotion places already.

Ismael’s reign began with a 4-0 win over QPR, but only three goals have been scored in the league since.

A lack of real firepower up front could be a big issue for the club this season.

FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie has taken a trip down memory lane to rank the best strikers that the club has had over the years.

Here we look at the 12 best forwards, according to Beattie…

12 Marvin Sordell

Sordell spent three years in the Watford first team squad, emerging from the youth academy as a promising, young talent in 2009.

The now 32-year-old went on to score 21 goals from 75 league appearances for the Hornets before departing Vicarage Road.

Sordell played for the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Burnley in his career, before eventually calling it a day in 2019, citing mental health as a major reason for his retirement.

11 Colin West

West joined Watford in 1985, spending just one year with the club after his move from Sunderland.

The now 60-year-old had a short but impressive time with the Hornets, scoring 20 goals from 45 appearances for the team.

His impressive form led to him making the switch to Rangers in 1986.

West went on to play for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom, Swansea City and Leyton Orient before eventually hanging up his boots in 2001.

10 Tamas Priskin

Priskin was signed in 2006 following the team’s promotion to the Premier League under Aidy Boothroyd.

While it was a difficult campaign for the club, Priskin still showed some promise at just 19-years-old.

The forward went on to have a couple of solid seasons at Vicarage Road, scoring 15 league goals for the club, before departing for QPR in 2009.

The Hungarian eventually retired in 2020 after a stint back in his native country.

9 Darius Henderson

Henderson made over 100 appearances for Watford during a three-year stint with the club from 2005 to 2008.

Henderson was a key figure in Boothroyd’s side gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2006, with his 14 goals from 30 appearances playing a big role in the side’s third place finish.

The highlight of Henderson’s time at Watford was scoring an 84th minute penalty to secure a 3-0 win over Leeds United in the 2006 play-off final in Cardiff City.

8 Tommy Smith

Watford signed Smith following their promotion to the top flight in 2006, with the forward joining from Derby County.

The striker spent three years with the Hornets, scoring 27 goals from 124 appearances during that time.

Smith went on to sign for Portsmouth in 2009, where he spent just one year.

The now 43-year-old continued his playing career until 2015, before retiring after a stint at Brentford.

7 Danny Graham

Graham joined Watford in 2009 from Carlisle United, where he played a key role in Malky Mackay’s squad.

The Englishman contributed 37 goals and 15 assists in two seasons in the Championship for the club.

His impressive form led to a switch to Swansea City, taking the step-up to the Premier League in the process.

Graham spent several years in the top flight before returning to the Championship with the likes of Wolves and Middlesbrough in 2013 and 2014.

6 Luther Blissett

Blissett enjoyed three different spells at Watford in his career, initially coming through the ranks of the youth academy before sensationally joining AC MIlan in 1983.

However, he quickly returned to Vicarage Road after just one year in Italy, where he stayed for another four campaigns.

Blissett returned to Watford again in 1991, where he spent a further two years, cementing himself as the club’s all-time top goal scorer in the process.

5 Odion Ighalo

Ighalo signed for Watford in 2014 from Spanish side Granada, ultimately spending three years with the Hornets.

The Nigerian was a crucial figure in the side’s rise back to the Premier League in 2015, scoring 20 times in the Championship as they earned a second place finish.

Ighalo helped establish the club in the top flight, scoring 15 goals in the division in their first campaign back, but his form dropped off in his final season with the club which led to his exit in 2017.

4 Tommy Mooney

Mooney signed for Watford in 1994 from Southend United.

He initially joined as part of a loan deal before making the move permanent later that year.

He spent seven years at Watford, scoring 60 goals from 250 appearances for the team.

3 Marlon King

King also joined the club initially as part of a loan deal, signing from Nottingham Forest.

The now 43-year-old made the deal permanent in 2005, with King playing a key role in Watford gaining promotion to the Premier League in his first full campaign at Vicarage Road.

King departed after three years with the club, signing for Wigan Athletic.

2 Heidar Helguson

Helguson signed for Watford in 1995, joining the Hornets from Norwegian outfit Lillestrom.

He scored 55 goals from 174 appearances for the side, before joining Fulham in 2005.

Helguson made a triumphant return to Watford in 2009 as part of a loan deal with QPR, where he went on to score a further 11 goals from 29 appearances.

1 Troy Deeney

Deeney is an obvious choice for the top spot on this list given his record for the club.

The forward was a talismanic figure for the Hornets during the 2010’s, spending the entire decade at Vicarage Road.

He was club captain as the team earned their place back in the Premier League, making nearly 400 appearances for Watford in the process.

Deeney scored 47 goals in the Premier League for Watford, making him the top scorer in the division in the club’s history.