Yaser Asprilla’s departure from Watford in the summer had the potential to be a real blow for Tom Cleverley’s side.

The Colombian was a key figure for the Hornets, making 44 appearances for them in the Championship last season.

The 20-year-old contributed six goals and seven assists as the team finished 15th in the table.

This led to Asprilla garnering summer transfer attention, earning him a move to La Liga side Girona.

The former Watford forward has made six league appearances in Spain, scoring once, while also featuring for the club twice in their Champions League campaign.

Yaser Asprilla - Watford league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 37 (14) 1 (2) 2023-24 44 (28) 6 (7)

Yaser Asprilla verdict

When asked whether the club are missing Asprilla since his move, FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie claimed that they are not.

He believes that Kwadwo Baah and Giorgi Chakvetadze have stepped up in his absence, and even questioned whether Asprilla would get into the current team.

“No, I don’t think we are missing Yaser Asprilla,” Beattie told Football League World.

“I think he did a good job last season, but I think he was one of those players that had moments rather than being consistent.

“Whereas this season, we’ve got a very consistent Kwadwo Baah, who is bossing the frontline, so anything Yaser used to do has been plugged by the likes of Kwadwo Baah or Giorgi Chakvetadze.

“So, I think we’ve coped without him.

“And, to be honest, the way Kwadwo Baah and Giorgi Chakvetadze are playing, I think he’d struggle to get into this team a little bit now.”

Chakvetadze and Baah’s importance to Watford

Chakvetadze made the permanent move to Watford during the summer after spending last season on loan at Vicarage Road.

The Georgia international has grown into a very important part of the first team squad, starting each of their 14 league games so far this season, contributing one goal and three assists.

Meanwhile, Baah has also become a mainstay of the first team squad, starting four of his 12 appearances in the Championship this term.

The 21-year-old has emerged as regular in Cleverley’s first team plans, and has registered two goals and one assist, with the team in the mix for a play-off place.

Next up for Watford is a home game against Oxford United on 8 November in an 8pm kick-off.

Watford are faring much better than pre-season expectations

An underwhelming summer transfer window led to a lot of pre-season expectations that Watford could be in relegation trouble.

Losing Asprilla was a part of those claims, but his absence has barely been noticed with the team flying in the mix for a play-off place.

It is still early stages in the campaign, but it’s been a bright start and the team looks quite promising.

The likes of Chakvetadze and Baah have stepped up, making it an exciting time for Watford supporters, providing they can continue improving.