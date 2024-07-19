Watford's Colombian international Yaser Asprilla is reportedly set for a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, in a transfer worth a reported £25m.

That's according to AreaNapoli, who broke the news late on Thursday evening. This comes after a host of top European clubs such as As Roma, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund were all reportedly showing interest in signing the 20-year-old this summer.

The former Envigado man was also linked to numerous top Premier League clubs as well this summer, with Manchester United and Brighton among those credited with an interest in Watford's young starlet.

Now the versatile attacker appears set for a lucrative move to the Middle East, in would hand the Hornets a substantial boost to their coffers, as Asprilla would surely demand replacing.

Yaser Asprilla reportedly set for €25m Al-Ittihad switch

In an exclusive report late on Thursday evening, Italian sports news outlet AreaNapoli revealed that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have agreed a €25 million (£21 million) deal with Watford for Asprilla's services.

They state that the highly-rated youngster is 'enthusiastic' over his reportedly imminent move, with the Saudi club unsurprisingly offering him a lucrative financial package that has proved too good to turn down.

The report also reveals that whilst AC Milan were interested in Asprilla, they had asked for more time to agree a deal with the Championship side, whilst Roma were planning on tracking his progress further in the EFL next season.

However, this bid from the Middle East sounds like it has potentially caught those two clubs - and possibly those other aforementioned sides - by surprise, with the club that currently contract the likes of Houssem Aouar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Fabinho moving quickly to secure Asprilla's signature.

Signing from Colombian side Envigado in 2022, Asprilla took a big leap last season, with his six goals and eight assists in 47 total appearances for Watford - cementing his status as one of the brightest young talents outside the Premier League.

Watford cashing in on Yaser Asprilla now may be in their best interests

Sourcing, developing and producing young talent as a Championship club is always a double-edged sword - as Watford are finding out.

The Hornets have tried to keep the talent and potential of their Colombian starlet under wraps for as long as possible, but his breakthrough campaign last year blew the covers off.

Yaser Asprilla 23/24 Championship stats, per FotMob Chances created Successful dribbles Touches 75 59 1,658

Losing Asprilla was always something that the club and its supporters were growing ever more redundant to, but selling him this summer is perhaps the best time for Watford to do so.

Tom Cleverley will be entering his first full season in charge of the club he used to wear the shirt of, and indeed his debut season in football management all together.

As such, to give the former England international the best chance of success, he needs to be backed in the transfer market in order to enable him to shape his Hornets side in his vision.

Receiving a cash injection of more than £20 million will absolutely allow him to do exactly that, and for a club who's fanbase will always harbour expectations of competing for promotion, those sorts of funds could put them in the best place to deliver that since their top-flight relegation in 2022.

Asprilla could go on to have just as good, if not a better season in the Championship next season, but with the ruthless nature of the division, the potential for injury is always just around the corner.

Regardless of that, he would enter next summer with just one-year remaining on his contract at Vicarage Road, a factor that could see his transfer value fall significantly.

Therefore, cashing in on Asprilla this summer when he's fresh off the back of an impressive season, may result in the club netting the largest fee they could possibly hope to recover.

Watford have already brought in some potential replacements too, with young winger Rocco Vata and experienced attacking midfielder Moussa Sissoko respectively, who will both be able to bring cover to positions that Asprilla has featured in.