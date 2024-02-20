Highlights Yaser Asprilla is in top form, and sure to be attracting Premier League interest with impressive goalscoring skills.

Asprilla is a versatile player with flair, pace, and great potential for any top-flight club.

Comparisons to Wilfried Zaha show Asprilla's Championship impact could lead to a successful Premier League career.

Yaser Asprilla is good enough to play in the Premier League, and if top flight clubs want him this summer, then they'll have to pay big money to lure him out of Watford.

The Colombian is bang in form, having scored two goals in his last two games, and both would certainly feature in February's goal of the month.

His most recent was the winner against Rotherham at the New York Stadium, hitting the ball on the half volley from the edge of the box into the top corner.

After the defeat, Rotherham manager Leam Richardson told BBC Radio Sheffield: "The Championship is full of quality players and well-coached teams. I knew the challenge when I came in, what we need to take forward."

The quality Richardson was referring to was no doubt Asprilla, who possesses real flair and an ability to make a difference.

It wasn't the first time one of Richardson's teams were undone by a moment of Asprilla magic either.

In October 2022, the same player came off the bench at Wigan to assist the winner for Joao Pedro, who Richardson referred to after that game as "a £25 million Premier League player" on BBC Radio Manchester. Richardson's words proved fruitful because seven months later he was signed by Brighton for £30m.

This summer, a similar sum or maybe even more will no doubt have to be coughed up to land Asprilla should any Premier League clubs be interested.

Asprilla's style of play

Asprilla likes to cut inside from the right onto his favoured left foot but can also operate inside, playing behind the striker.

A very fast player who is a box of tricks and unpredictable, he would no doubt be an asset to a handful of Premier League clubs.

At just 20-years-old, Asprilla already has two senior caps for Colombia. Training and playing with the likes of James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz will do him the world of good.

Luis Sinisterra, also from Colombia, made a loan switch from Leeds in the Championship to Bournemouth in the Premier League on the transfer deadline in the summer and last month the move was made permanent for £20m.

There are certainly parallels in the way Asprilla and Sinisterra like to play, but they play on opposite sides of the field.

Asprilla will offer pace and good crossing ability from wide areas. He can manoeuvre the ball in tight spaces and has a rocket of a shot, as we have seen in his last two games.

Related Watford's top 9 best managers in order of games won (Ranked) The Hornets most successful managers in terms of wins ranked from nine to one.

Yaser Asprilla and Wilfried Zaha comparison

In the 2012/13 season, Crystal Palace were promoted to the Premier League from the Championship via the play-offs.

That season, Wilfried Zaha came through their ranks. He was 19 going into that campaign and turned 20 in November – just as was the case with Asprilla this season.

Zaha's tally across the regular Championship season was six goals – the same number Asprilla is on now.

Minutes Played Goals Assists Minutes Per Goal Involvement Wilfried Zaha 2012/12 3816 6 10 238 Yaser Asprilla 2023/24 1632 6 4 163

Source: Transfermarkt

Zaha then went on to step up when it really mattered in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg away to Brighton in May 2013, scoring two goals in the last 20 minutes in a 2-0 win. He then won the penalty in the final against Watford that Kevin Phillips converted in extra-time.

Of course, he was technically a Manchester United player at the time, as the Red Devils signed Zaha in January 2013 for £15m before loaning him back to the Eagles.

It didn't work out for Zaha at Old Trafford, and eventually he re-signed for Palace in 2015 following another loan spell there in the 2014/15 season. He went on to have a very successful career in the top flight, something Asprilla also has the capability to do.

Watford are currently seven points off the play-off places, and they will be aiming to break into the top six come May, hopefully with the view of their winger playing his Premier League football with them.

If they do crack the play-offs, Asprilla will be key to their chances of winning them, just as Zaha was for Palace 11 years ago.

Regardless, the transfer market has inflated astronomically during that time, so if a Premier League club wants Asprilla in the summer and Watford are still a Championship side, they will have to pay double what United paid for Zaha to stand a chance of signing him, given their healthy position contract-wise.