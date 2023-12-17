Highlights Amongst Watford's highest earners in the 2023/24 season, according to Capology estimates, are Wesley Hoedt, Jake Livermore, and Tom Ince.

Hoedt and Livermore both earn £20,000 per week, while Ince earns £30,000 per week.

Imran Louza is the second-highest earner at £32,500 per week, and Jamal Lewis is the highest earner at £38,000 per week (on loan from Newcastle United).

Having picked up their form of late, Watford have emerged as potential candidates for a play-off challenge this season.

The Hornets are hovering in and around the mid-table to play-offs range of late, as things appear to be heading in the right direction under Valerien Ismael.

Of course, any potential play-off bid could be aided by January arrivals, with the transfer window now just weeks from opening. However, with some big decent earners already on the books at Vicarage Road, it will certainly be interesting to see how the club handle their finances.

In the summer, the club kept things quite tight, making just six new additions, of which only two players cost a fee.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

With Watford's earners in mind, below, we've looked at the club's estimated top five salaries for the 2023/24 campaign, as per Capology.

While these Capology figures are researched, we must stress that they are simply estimates and are not official statistics.

5 Wesley Hoedt

£20,000 a week

Dutch central defender Wesley Hoedt comes in at number five on the list of Watford's highest earners this season, according to Capology's data, although technically he is joint fourth with the next player on this list.

Capology estimates that Hoedt, who arrived at Vicarage Road last January, earns a gross weekly figure of £20,000.

If accurate, this would mean that per year, Hoedt takes home a gross annual salary of £1,040,000.

Despite the odd mistake here or there, the 29-year-old has been excellent for the Hornets this season and is proving his worth in terms of being one of the highest earners at Vicarage Road.

4 Jake Livermore

£20,000 a week

As mentioned above, the next player on this list earns the same as Hoedt, and that player is Jake Livermore.

As with Hoedt, Capology estimates that Livermore takes home £20,000 per week gross, and £1,040,000 per year gross.

At the start of the season, this would have felt like a big overpay for the Hornets, but in recent months, Livermore has proven a vital asset for Valerien Ismael.

Livermore's deal lasts until the end of the 2023/24 season.

3 Tom Ince

£30,000 a week

Whereas you may not say Livermore is an overpay, Watford supporters may be more sceptical about the amount the third player on this list is reportedly earning.

Indeed, despite not being a regular starter, Tom Ince is estimated to be the third-highest earner at Vicarage Road this season.

As per Capology, Ince nets a gross weekly figure of £30,000 per week - quite a step up from the names above.

Per year, this means Ince's gross salary would stand at £1,560,000.

Ince's deal at Vicarage Road runs until 2025.

2 Imran Louza

£32,500 a week

Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza is Watford's estimated second-highest earner for the 2023/24 season.

Capology estimates that Louza pockets a gross weekly figure of £32,500 - slightly more than Ince above.

Per year, this translates to a gross figure of £1,690,000.

Given that Louza has lost his place in the Watford XI at times this season, it could be a concern for the Hornets that his salary is so lofty.

1 Jamal Lewis

£38,000 a week

Last but not least, number one on this list and Watford's highest earner in 2023/24, according to Capology, is Jamal Lewis.

Of course, this comes with the caveat that Lewis is on loan from Newcastle United, and it is unclear how much of this salary Watford are covering.

Nevertheless, Capology estimates Lewis earns a gross weekly figure of £38,000.

This means that per year, Lewis' gross salary sits just shy of £2 million, at £1,976,000.